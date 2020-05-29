Retail, F&B 'elated' over possibility of earlier reopening, but see uphill recovery

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
RETAIL and food and beverage (F&B) players on Thursday breathed a sigh of relief on the possibility of an earlier end to what they feel is an increasingly untenable wait to reopen, although they do not expect business to pick up immediately.
The Multi-Ministry...
