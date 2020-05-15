Retail, F&B players in Singapore to push for fair tenancy legislation

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
INDUSTRY stakeholders from the battered retail and F&B sectors will be pushing for the adoption of landlord-tenant legislation in Singapore, when it unveils its list of recommendations on May 21.
The Fair Tenancy Framework Industry Committee (FTFIC), formed with...
