Retailers to get help for digital makeovers under new scheme

SINGAPORE retailers struggling to catch up with the digital economy now have some help through funding and training from the Government.

The Retail Job Redesign Framework was launched on Friday to provide access to consultants and an online do-it-yourself guide to all interested companies.

It also points firms to available funding from Enterprise Singapore and Workforce Singapore.

For example, fashion brand Charles and Keith has used the services under this initiative to train an e-commerce customer service officer, who has learnt data analysis and how to better sell products to customers.

At the launch of the framework, Minister for Manpower Josephine Teo said the digital economy has made it impossible for brick-and-mortar stores to compete on cost alone, which is why they must reinvent themselves.

She was speaking at the event held at DBS Asia Central Auditorium, which saw the launch of the framework by Enterprise Singapore, Workforce Singapore and the Singapore Retail Association.

Workforce Singapore chief executive Tan Choon Shian said: "Job redesign provides retail companies the opportunity to update their business model to stay relevant and to alleviate their manpower crunch."

Those who are interested can access the framework at http://jobredesign.sra.org.sg

THE STRAITS TIMES