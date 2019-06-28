RHTLaw Taylor Wessing appoints Azman Jaafar as managing partner

Fluent in Mandarin and Bahasa Indonesia, Azman Jaafar currently oversees the Indonesia practice.

SINGAPORE-based law firm, RHTLaw Taylor Wessing, has appointed founding member Azman Jaafar as its new managing partner with effect from July 1.

Mr Jaafar, who served as RHTLaw Taylor Wessing's deputy managing partner for almost four years, will succeed Mr Tan Chong Huat, who has helmed the firm since it was established eight years ago.

Upon relinquishing his appointment, Mr Tan will assume his new role as chairman of the law firm's management board and supervisory council.

In a press statement on Friday, Mr Tan noted that the leadership transition marks a "new phase of growth" for the company.

"The legal services sector will be facing new challenges, and it is timely for us to use this opportunity to bolster our management team as we gear up for this phase of our growth," he said.

Similarly, Mr Jaafar noted that the firm is entering an exciting and challenging phase of growth, as law firms try to jump the curve in a rapidly evolving global market.

"The completion of our digital transformation is crucial, as we continue to build a scalable professional services ecosystem, with a sharp focus on the region and beyond," added Mr Jaafar, who is in charge of the firm's digital transformation.

Mr Jaafar previously headed the company's corporate practice, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, with a focus on the energy, education, technology and hospitality industry sectors.

Fluent in Mandarin and Bahasa Indonesia, he currently oversees the Indonesia practice. He also chairs the Asean Plus Group, which is an Asian network of law firms spearheaded by RHTLaw Taylor Wessing.

As part of its succession plan, RHTLaw Taylor Wessing appointed a new management board in April this year, with the addition of three new members - Ch’ng Li-Ling, Erwan Barre and Yang Eu Jin - who joined current members Nandakumar Renganathan, Mr Tan and Mr Jaafar.

In addition, Mr Tan will also take on the role of non-executive chairman of the RHT group of companies, a multi-disciplinary professional services network with operations in Singapore, Vietnam, Cambodia and Gibraltar.

According to the law firm, the group of companies comprises RHT Holdings, which covers fintech; RHT People, which deals with training and development; RHT Consulting, which covers corporate advisory; as well as RHT Chestertons, a company under the Carrington RHT Wealth Group that covers asset management and investment advisory.