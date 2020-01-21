You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Richest 2000 hold more than poorest 4.6 billion

Tue, Jan 21, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Nairobi

THE world's richest 2,153 people controlled more money than the poorest 4.6 billion combined in 2019, and unpaid or underpaid work by women and girls adds three times more to the global economy each year than the technology industry, Oxfam said on Monday.

The Nairobi-headquartered charity said, in a report released ahead of the annual World Economic Forum of political and business leaders in Davos, Switzerland, that women around the world work 12.5 billion hours combined each day without pay or recognition.

In its "Time to Care" report, Oxfam said it estimated that unpaid care work by women added at least US$10.8 trillion a year in value to the world economy - three times more than the tech industry.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"It is important for us to underscore that the hidden engine of the economy that we see is really the unpaid care work of women. And that needs to change," Amitabh Behar, CEO of Oxfam India, told Reuters in an interview.

SEE ALSO

2,153 billionaires are richer than 4.6 billion people, says Oxfam

To highlight the level of inequality in the global economy, he cited the case of a woman called Buchu Devi in India who spends 16 to 17 hours a day doing work like fetching water after trekking 3km, cooking, preparing her children for school and working in a poorly paid job.

"And on the one hand you see the billionaires who are all assembling at Davos with their personal planes, personal jets, super-rich lifestyles," he said. "This Buchu Devi is not one person. I in India encounter these women on a daily basis, and this is the story across the world. We need to change this, and certainly end this billionaire boom."

Mr Behar said that governments should make sure above all that the rich pay their taxes, which should then be used to pay for amenities such as clean water and healthcare. REUTERS

Government & Economy

Global FDI flat in 2019, but surged 42% in Singapore: UN report

Singapore not immune to divisive forces: DPM Heng

IMF trims global growth estimates for 2020-21 but sees improving outlook

Oil jumps after unrest hits key Opec producers Iraq and Libya

Wuhan virus spreads ahead of Chinese New Year

China confident of maintaining industrial growth in 2020

BREAKING

Jan 21, 2020 12:20 AM
Government & Economy

Eight EU nations back naval force to patrol Strait of Hormuz

[PARIS] The French foreign ministry said Monday that eight European Union nations had given their support for a new...

Jan 21, 2020 12:17 AM
Companies & Markets

Utico's rescue offer not open to Hyflux's Olivia Lum, says CEO

UTICO, the Emirati utility firm and hopeful white knight of Singapore's beleaguered Hyflux said its proposed offer...

Jan 21, 2020 12:01 AM
Consumer

Tony Hall to step down as BBC chief

[LONDON] After leading the BBC for seven years, Tony Hall said Monday that he would resign this summer, an...

Jan 20, 2020 11:56 PM
Government & Economy

Ukraine reports first H5 bird flu case in three years

[PARIS] Ukraine has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic bird flu on a farm in the west-central part of the...

Jan 20, 2020 11:45 PM
Transport

Embraer studies turboprop to be developed through Boeing venture

[DUBLIN] Brazilian planemaker Embraer is in the advanced stages of studying the launch of a new turboprop aircraft...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly