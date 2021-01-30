You are here

Rising optimism may not lead to job market rebound: economists

Sat, Jan 30, 2021 - 5:50 AM
More companies now expect business prospects to improve than to worsen in the next six months - a U-turn from the persistent gloom during last year's coronavirus blues.
MORE companies now expect business prospects to improve than to worsen in the next six months - a U-turn from the persistent gloom during last year's coronavirus blues.

But the return to optimism is not expected to move the needle on economic forecasts and will not...

Jan 30, 2021 12:02 AM
Jan 29, 2021 11:59 PM
Jan 29, 2021 10:57 PM
Russia to launch 'Sputnik-Light' Covid vaccine in Feb

[MOSCOW] Russia will launch the one-dose "Sputnik-Light" version of its coronavirus vaccine in February, the vaccine...

