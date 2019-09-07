You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Robots displacing jobs means 120 million workers need retraining

Sat, Sep 07, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190907_WORKERS_3886306.jpg
An estimated 50.3 million Chinese workers may require retraining as a result of intelligent automation over the next three years, according to the IBM study.
PHOTO: AFP

New York

MORE than 120 million workers globally will need retraining in the next three years due to artificial intelligence's (AI's) impact on jobs, according to an IBM survey.

That's a top concern for many employers who say talent shortage is one of the greatest threats to their organisations today. And the training required these days is longer than it used to be - workers need 36 days of training to close a skills gap versus three days in 2014, IBM notes in the survey.

Some skills take longer to develop because they are either more behavioural in nature like teamwork and communication or highly technical, such as data science capabilities.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Reskilling for technical skills is typically driven by structured education with a defined objective with a clear start and end," Amy Wright, IBM managing director for talent, wrote in an email. "Building behavioural skills takes more time and is more complex."

Behavioural skills, such as the ability to work well in a team, communication, creativity, and empathy are best developed through experience rather than structured learning programmes as in a webinar.

When employers say they're facing a skills shortage, the first thing that comes to mind is coding experience or another advanced technical skill set.

Yet, today, employers are calling for more emphasis on soft skills - communication skills, ethics and creativity - rather than technical, a switch over the last few years, the survey notes. Behavioural skills are now seen as critical from digital and technical capabilities. Advancements in AI are expected to not only displace jobs but also create new ones.

The challenge will be upskilling workers to fill the new jobs. Several ways to close the skills gap include hiring talent from other countries, from outside the organisation and moving employees across divisions, says IBM.

An estimated 50.3 million Chinese workers may require retraining as a result of intelligent automation over the next three years, according to the IBM study. China is followed by 11.5 million in America and 7.2 million in Brazil. Japan and Germany round out the top five countries with 4.9 million and 2.9 million workers, respectively. BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_060919_3.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Firms chase sustainability expertise

BT_20190906_HKSC_3885209.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart keeping option open on Singapore digital bank licence

BP_SGX_060919_4.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Commercial Trust to replace Hutchison Port Holdings Trust on STI

Must Read

nz_MAS_060919.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore payment firms to tap specialised legal expertise on compliance under new plan

doc76zieoztajre24fgazo_doc74vssne1vco1bwc1f2wj.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore insurance body offers standard form to simplify pre-authorisation of hospital bills

BP_SG_060919_3.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Firms chase sustainability expertise

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly