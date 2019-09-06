You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Robots displacing jobs means 120m workers need retraining: poll

Fri, Sep 06, 2019 - 12:34 PM

[NEW YORK] More than 120 million workers globally will need retraining in the next three years due to artificial intelligence's (AI) impact on jobs, according to an IBM survey.

That's a top concern for many employers who say talent shortage is one of the greatest threats to their organisations today. And the training required these days is longer than it used to be - workers need 36 days of training to close a skills gap versus three days in 2014, IBM notes in the survey.

Soft skills

Some skills take longer to develop because they are either more behavioural in nature like teamwork and communication or highly technical, such as data science capabilities.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Reskilling for technical skills is typically driven by structured education with a defined objective with a clear start and end," wrote Amy Wright, IBM managing director for talent. "Building behavioural skills takes more time and is more complex."

Behavioural skills, such as the ability to work well on a team, communication, creativity, and empathy are best developed through experience rather than structured learning programmes like a webinar.

When employers say they're facing a skills shortage, the first thing that comes to mind is coding experience or another advanced technical skill set. Yet, today, employers are calling for more emphasis on soft skills like communication skills, ethics and creativity rather than technical, a switch over the last few years, the survey notes. Behavioural skills are now seen as critical from digital and technical capabilities.

Robots are coming

Advancements in AI are expected to not only displace jobs but also create new ones. The challenge will be upskilling workers to fill the new jobs. Several ways to close the skills gap include hiring talent from other countries, from outside the organisation and moving employees across divisions, says IBM.

An estimated 50.3 million Chinese workers may require retraining as a result of intelligent automation over the next three years, according to the IBM study. China is followed by 11.5 million in America and 7.2 million in Brazil. Japan and Germany round out the top five countries with 4.9 million and 2.9 million workers, respectively.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Fitch downgrades Hong Kong after months of protests

'Spare our passengers': Hong Kong airport's plea to protesters

Moon appointee's 'privileged' daughter angers young South Koreans

Singapore payment firms to tap specialised legal expertise on compliance under new plan

Fed puts hard number on how much trade uncertainty dragged down growth

Hong Kong braces for weekend protests as Carrie Lam fails to appease activists

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_060919_3.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Firms chase sustainability expertise

BT_20190906_HKSC_3885209.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart keeping option open on Singapore digital bank licence

BP_SGX_060919_4.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Commercial Trust to replace Hutchison Port Holdings Trust on STI

Must Read

nz_MAS_060919.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore payment firms to tap specialised legal expertise on compliance under new plan

Sep 6, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: DBS, MCT, HPH Trust, SATS, Del Monte, Keppel Pacific Oak US Reit

Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore insurance body offers standard form to simplify pre-authorisation of hospital bills

BP_SG_060919_3.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Firms chase sustainability expertise

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly