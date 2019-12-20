You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Rogue player abused early access to BOE press conference info

Fri, Dec 20, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20191220_ROGUE20_3982727.jpg
BOE says it blocked the unnamed supplier's access once it was informed of the misuse.

London

A ROGUE supplier has been misusing audio feeds from Bank of England (BOE) news conferences this year, the central bank said, giving traders access to potentially market-moving information seconds before rivals.

In response to a report in The Times newspaper, Britain's central bank said a third-party supplier had accessed a back-up audio feed of some of its news conferences without its consent and supplied it to "other external clients".

Briefings by BOE governor Mark Carney and other central bank officials often move the prices of financial assets such as currencies and government bonds, and early access to their comments could allow traders to make millions.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The BOE supplier had been sending the feed to high-speed traders who could have had a five- to eight-second head start because sound can be compressed and transmitted far faster than video, The Times said.

SEE ALSO

BOE keeps powder dry as Brexit moves into next stages

"This wholly unacceptable use of the audio feed was without the Bank's knowledge or consent, and is being investigated further," the central bank said in a statement late on Wednesday, without naming the supplier.

A number of suppliers also offer high-speed audio feeds for news conferences by the European Central Bank (ECB), the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada. Some have tried to level the playing field for all market watchers.

In September, the ECB added a public audio feed for its news conferences on its website, in addition to its usual video webcast. The central bank said this was to allow all to follow the briefing in "almost real time".

The ECB had become concerned that unaffiliated vendors were selling an unauthorised audio feed of its news conferences to market participants, though it was not clear how the suppliers gained access to the sound.

There is a lag of about 30 seconds between the ECB's new low-latency audio feed and its video webcast.

The BOE's audio feed was intended as a fallback option if its official video feed of its news conferences failed, according to The Times.

A BOE spokesman said it had referred the misuse of the feed to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The bank said it had blocked the supplier's access once The Times had informed it of the misuse.

The bank added that the supplier had not distributed feeds from its most recent news conference and will not be involved in any conferences in the future.

The FCA, which is responsible for regulating markets and traders in Britain, said it was looking into the matter. REUTERS

BREAKING

Dec 19, 2019 11:08 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St edges higher after jobless data; market shrugs off impeachment

US stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday as data showed a dip in weekly jobless claims, while investors looked...

Dec 19, 2019 10:26 PM
Government & Economy

Xi praises Macau for 'patriotism' and political calm

[HONG KONG] Chinese President Xi Jinping lavished praise on Macau Thursday for instilling patriotism and rejecting...

Dec 19, 2019 10:08 PM
Companies & Markets

Metal Component can sell dormant Chinese unit without shareholder vote

PLANS by Catalist-listed metal stamping company Metal Component Engineering (MCE) to sell a dormant Chinese...

Dec 19, 2019 10:05 PM
Government & Economy

EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for six months

[BRUSSELS] European Union nations formally extended economic sanctions against Russia on Thursday by six months...

Dec 19, 2019 10:04 PM
Government & Economy

US jobless claims plummet but miss forecasts for bigger drop

[WASHINGTON] Filings for US unemployment benefits fell last week by the most since February though missed forecasts...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly