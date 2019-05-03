You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Ruling party candidate quits Australian campaign over anti-Muslim posts

Fri, May 03, 2019 - 12:55 PM

[SYDNEY] Another candidate for Australia's governing Liberals was forced to stand down over anti-Muslim comments on Friday as the party struggles to fend off charges it harbours right-wing extremists.

Jessica Whelan became the third Liberal candidate to quit the race for May 18 elections in the past three days over racist or homophobic social media posts.

Ms Whelan, running for the lower house of parliament from the island state of Tasmania, initially said the posts, which included references to "filthy Muslims" and called for a referendum to ban Muslim immigration, had been doctored by hackers.

But after screenshots of additional anti-Islam posts emerged in the Australian press overnight, Ms Whelan withdrew from the race early Friday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The move came after the Liberals, led by Prime Minister Scott Morrison, were forced to drop two other candidates in the key state of Victoria on Wednesday after they were found to have posted anti-Islam or homophobic messages on social media.

The incidents provided new ammunition to opposition parties' charges that the Liberals have become dominated by extremists since party hardliners ousted moderate prime minister Malcolm Turnbull last August, putting the more conservative Morrison in power.

"The Liberals have been forced to dump another one of its extreme right-wing candidates," trumpeted Bill Shorten, leader of the main opposition Labor party, which is leading in opinion polls.

Mr Morrison denied that Ms Whelan's views reflected a broader far-right agenda for his party.

"Her views were her views and they do not represent the views of the party I lead," he said.

But Labor has also been hit by controversy as both major party campaigns are roiled by social media posts made by their candidates, sometimes years earlier.

One Labor candidate dropped out of the race earlier this week over posts deemed anti-Semitic, while Liberal leaders demanded on Friday that Mr Shorten sack another Labor hopeful for posting rape jokes and other sexist comments.

Luke Creasey, a 29-year-old school teacher running for office in the Victorian capital of Melbourne, posted the comments in 2012 and Mr Shorten defended him on Friday, saying the candidate regretted the posts made when he was 22.

"He has apologised deeply and he certainly doesn't hold those views now," Mr Shorten said, adding, "Jessica Whelan said what she believes now (and) tried to cover it up."

In an increasing fiery campaign, both parties are learning the value of vetting candidates even in long-shot races where they stand little chance of taking office.

AFP

Government & Economy

Malaysia's March exports shrank 0.5% y-o-y

India evacuates more than a million people ahead of cyclone Fani's landfall

GIC buys 10% stake in world's sixth-largest container terminal operator

Vietnamese woman in Kim Jong Nam murder case freed from prison: lawyer

Pig ‘Ebola’ virus sends shock waves through global food chain

Taiwan tycoon and presidential hopeful Gou gets tips from Trump

Editor's Choice

BT_20190503_JOEL2_3771071.jpg
May 3, 2019
Garage

honestbee CEO replaced; firm said to be sticking to habitat growth

BT_20190503_LANDMARK_3771007.jpg
May 3, 2019
Real Estate

Landmark Tower sale completion facing delays

May 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hard to pick clear winner between two upcoming US hotel Reit listings

Most Read

1 Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust
2 Malaysia's ringgit and stocks are set for a rebound, Ex-CIMB chief Nazir says
3 honestbee fired CEO Joel Sng, says report; startup to make statement today
4 honestbee halts services in HK and Indonesia; layoffs to hit 10 per cent
5 Savings hacks for millennials and more

Must Read

lwx_uob_030519_48.jpg
May 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB posts 8% rise in Q1 profit to S$1.05b on stronger income growth

May 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern Q1 profit more than doubles to S$342.7m on investments

May 3, 2019
Banking & Finance

Some OCBC customers get multiple SMS alerts, duplicate transaction records; account balances not affected

May 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cordlife's 20% share price surge in morning trade prompts SGX query

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening