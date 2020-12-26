You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Russia opens criminal case against ally of Kremlin critic Navalny

Sat, Dec 26, 2020 - 9:23 AM

nz_sobol_261229.jpg
Russia launched a criminal case on Friday against Lyubov Sobol, an ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, over accusations she had violently entered a flat that her supporters said was linked to a secret agent involved in plot to kill Mr Navalny.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MOSCOW] Russia launched a criminal case on Friday against Lyubov Sobol, an ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, over accusations she had violently entered a flat that her supporters said was linked to a secret agent involved in plot to kill Mr Navalny.

The move against Sobol is the latest in a clampdown on the Kremlin's opponents before next year's parliamentary election.

Sobol aims to run for office, although outspoken critics of the Kremlin are often prevented from standing.

Sobol was detained for 48 hours after questioning, Mr Navalny, one of the Kremlin's fiercest opponents, wrote on Twitter.

Russia's Investigative Committee, which handles serious crimes, said on its website on Friday it had launched a criminal case against Sobol. It did not mention any detention.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Sobol's supporters and the authorities gave different accounts of events leading up to Friday's actions.

Her supporters said she rang the doorbell on Monday of an apartment owned by the family of a man who Mr Navalny has said was an FSB security service officer involved in a bungled attempt to poison him using a nerve agent.

The FSB has dismissed Mr Navalny's account of the poisoning.

In its account, the Investigative Committee said Sobol and several others tried to gain entry to an old woman's flat in Moscow, wearing uniforms used by the state consumer health watchdog.

It accused her of tricking a delivery courier to enter the apartment block before barging into the woman's flat when she opened the door. It said Sobol was suspected of using violence to enter illegally, an offence that can carry a jail term of up to two years.

Mr Navalny wrote on Twitter: "They are locking up the mother of a small child for two days to tell everybody: don't dig into this case. Don't dare to mess with our killers and poisoners and knock on their doors. These killers are untouchable."

Germany and other Western nations say Mr Navalny was poisoned with a Soviet-style Novichok nerve agent in a murder attempt.

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied the accusations.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

China to leapfrog US as world's biggest economy by 2028: think tank

First case of new Covid variant found in France as cases rise

CoronaVac efficacy at 50-90% in Brazilian trial: Sao Paulo official

BBC says obtained full copy of post-Brexit trade deal

Politics blunts Christmas as US government shutdown nears, Covid-19 aid uncertain

Motor home explodes in Nashville after 'evacuate now' warning; three hurt

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 26, 2020 09:39 AM
Banking & Finance

Investors rethink role of bonds, tech and ESG after chaotic year

[NEW YORK] This has been a year like no other.

Dec 26, 2020 09:13 AM
Government & Economy

China to leapfrog US as world's biggest economy by 2028: think tank

[LONDON] China will overtake the United States to become the world's biggest economy in 2028, five years earlier...

Dec 26, 2020 08:58 AM
Life & Culture

Pope urges Covid 'vaccines for all' in Christmas message

[VATICAN CITY] Pope Francis in his Christmas message on Friday called for "vaccines for all, especially the most...

Dec 26, 2020 08:45 AM
Banking & Finance

Vanguard wins ETF flow war as State Street slips further behind

[NEW YORK] There's a new champion in the battle for bragging rights atop the US$5.3 trillion exchange-traded fund (...

Dec 26, 2020 08:20 AM
Government & Economy

First case of new Covid variant found in France as cases rise

[PARIS] France recorded its first case of the new variant of coronavirus, as the number of cases and deaths from...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Motor home explodes in Nashville after 'evacuate now' warning; three hurt

Elon Musk says it's 'impossible' to take Tesla private, mulls new IPO

Yoozoo Games CEO Lin dies at 39 amid poisoning probe

British Airways cargo staff strike from Christmas Day

Robinhood Financial hit with class-action lawsuit for selling stock orders

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for