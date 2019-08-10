You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Russia says five killed in mysterious rocket test accident: media

Sat, Aug 10, 2019 - 6:35 AM

[MOSCOW] Russia's state nuclear agency Rosatom said early on Saturday that five of its staff members had been killed in an accident during tests on a military site in northern Russia, the RIA news agency reported.

The accident occurred during tests on a liquid propellant rocket engine, RIA said, citing Rosatom.

Rosatom was quoted as saying that a further three of its staff had received injuries of varying degrees of seriousness during the accident, including burns. They were receiving the necessary medical treatment in specialised facilities, it said.

Russian authorities had previously said that two people had been killed in the incident and that a nearby city had reported a rise in radiation levels when the rocket engine blew up at a testing site in the Archangelsk region on Thursday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Authorities said they had been forced to shut down part of a bay in the White Sea to shipping as a result.

Local residents have been stocking up iodine used to reduce the effects of radiation exposure after the accident, regional media have reported.

Russia's Ministry of Defence has given few details of the accident.

Although the defence ministry initially said no harmful chemicals were released into the atmosphere and that radiation levels were unchanged, authorities in the nearby city of Severodvinsk reported what they described as a brief spike in radiation. No official explanation has been given for why such an accident would cause radiation to spike.

The radiation statement put out by the city of Severodvinsk disappeared from the Internet on Friday without explanation.

An unidentified naval officer quoted by the Kommersant newspaper said the accident could have occurred at a testing site at sea and that the explosion of a rocket could have caused a toxic fuel spill.

Russia media have said that the rocket engine explosion may have occurred at a weapons testing area near the village of Nyonoksa.

Those reports say an area near Nyonoksa is used for tests on weapons, including ballistic and cruise missiles that are used by the Russian navy.

Greenpeace has cited data from the Emergencies Ministry that it said showed radiation levels had risen 20 times above the normal level in Severodvinsk around 30 kilometres (18 miles) from Nyonoksa.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

North Korea fires two projectiles into sea off eastern coast: S Korea

US-China trade deal in doubt, Trump says US 'not ready'

Courting talent: Will Singapore remain attractive to the world's best?

A celebration of Singapore's past and present

Hong Kong protesters stage rally at airport to share 'the truth'

In migrant crisis, border towns become final destination

Editor's Choice

BT_20190810_SUZANNE_3859783.jpg
Aug 10, 2019
Life & Culture

Helping sports stars to bring home the bacon

Aug 10, 2019
Real Estate

Developers dangle higher commissions to clear less ideal units

BT_20190810_ABHOCK10_3859791.jpg
Aug 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

NetLink must move beyond household hook-ups for growth

Must Read

BT_20190810_IFC10NEW_3859513.jpg
Aug 10, 2019
Brunch

Courting talent: Will Singapore remain attractive to the world's best?

BT_20190810_SUZANNE_3859783.jpg
Aug 10, 2019
Life & Culture

Helping sports stars to bring home the bacon

BT_20190810_MAHATHIR_3859865.jpg
Aug 10, 2019
Government & Economy

A celebration of Singapore's past and present

Aug 10, 2019
Real Estate

Developers dangle higher commissions to clear less ideal units

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly