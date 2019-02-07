You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Russia starts to worry Maduro's grip may slip in Venezuela

Thu, Feb 07, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Moscow

AFTER pledging full support for the embattled regime of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Russia is starting to show signs of doubt about his ability to survive an opposition challenge. While Moscow hasn't given up its public backing of Mr Maduro, it increasingly recognises that the disastrous state of Venezuela's economy is inexorably draining what remains of his public support, said two people close to the Kremlin.

At the same time, the army's reluctance to crack down on its own citizens limits his ability to use force to crush the challenge to his rule, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the issue is sensitive.

"Unfortunately, time isn't on Maduro's side," said Vladimir Dzhabarov, first deputy chairman of the international affairs committee in the upper house of Russia's Parliament. "In a situation of worsening economic crisis, the mood in society can quickly turn against him."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Moscow remains wary of Mr Maduro's US-backed opponents but is acutely aware how few levers it has to rescue a client who's too deep in financial distress for the Kremlin to bail him out and too far away for Russia to deploy significant military force to shore him up.

For years, Russia along with China has been a major backer of Mr Maduro, with ties dating back to 1999 when his predecessor Hugo Chavez came to power. It extended billions of dollars in loans and investments, most by state-owned oil giant Rosneft PJSC, and is scrambling to protect its interests as US President Donald Trump steps up efforts to oust the Venezuelan leader, crippling the country's economy with sanctions.

Despite the history of support, Moscow has ruled out providing new money to an ally that's had to have past debts restructured.

Russia, which is also a major arms exporter to Venezuela, is "very, very worried" about the political situation in the country, Dmitry Shugaev, head of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation told Kommersant newspaper. "But we are not inclined to curtail cooperation."

The latest warning sign for the Kremlin was the recognition by key European powers of National Assembly leader Juan Guaido as president after Mr Maduro refused to call new elections. This followed the defection of an air force general and Mr Maduro's failed bid to ship 20 tonnes of gold out of the Latin American nation to raise much-needed cash.

Though lesser officials have backed the Venezuelan leader, Russian President Vladimir Putin has made no public statement in support of Mr Maduro since the crisis erupted beyond a phone call to him on Jan 24.

Venezuela is of limited strategic importance to Russia, though it offers symbolic significance in demonstrating Mr Putin's reach into a region seen as Washington's backyard. Russia doesn't have the capacity to send forces there as it did to support Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad.

Talks between the Venezuelan government and opposition are the only way out of the crisis "otherwise, there'll simply be the sort of regime change that the West has engaged in many times", Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in Tajikistan on Tuesday.

While Russian officials have publicly ruled out talks with the opposition, contacts are likely taking place behind the scenes, according to analysts in Moscow.

"Today Maduro is in control of the country but with every day he has less leverage as his legitimacy is contested," said Dmitry Rozental, an expert on Venezuela at Moscow's state-funded Institute for Latin American Studies. "His chances of hanging on to power are fading."

Mr Guaido reached out to China with a pledge to uphold agreements signed under laws approved by the National Assembly, whose powers Mr Maduro stripped in 2017, in an interview with Bloomberg News. A democratic Venezuela would be a better bet for protecting Russian and Chinese investments, he said last week.

The opposition-controlled National Assembly has criticised the growing role of Rosneft, headed by a powerful Putin ally, Igor Sechin, which has stakes in five Venezuelan oil ventures. The company said on Tuesday that Venezuela's state oil producer, PDVSA, paid off half of its outstanding debt to Rosneft last year, owing US$2.3 billion at the end of 2018.

Rosneft took a 49.9 per cent stake in PDVSA's US-based subsidiary, Citgo Petroleum, as collateral for a US$1.5 billion loan in 2016, and signed a deal in 2017 to operate two offshore natural gas fields. While those deals could be cancelled because they weren't endorsed by lawmakers, Russia may negotiate a compromise, said Mr Rozental.

With Venezuelan oil exports already at a 28-year low and due to slide further as US sanctions banning PDVSA's crude sales take effect, Russia knows the real culprit is mismanagement of the world's largest proven reserves, said Andres Landabaso Angulo, a professor at Moscow's Ple khanov University of Economics. BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

MAS named Central Bank of the Year

Budget to help industries, create good jobs: Heng Swee Keat

Upgrade and improve lives amid a slowing global economy: PM

Despite bipartisan sheen, Trump's speech will appeal to his base

Trump says he will meet North Korea's Kim in Vietnam on Feb 27-28

Rate cuts back in play for Asian emerging markets

Editor's Choice

BT_20190205_VTCNYDE2_3687788.jpg
Feb 5, 2019
Consumer

More clicking, but touch and feel still matter for the Lunar New Year

SL_cbd_050219_01.jpg
Feb 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Business interruption resurfaces as top business risk in Singapore

SL_pig_050219_02.jpg
Feb 5, 2019
Opinion

CNY: Symbolism in the Year of the Pig

Most Read

1 Singapore police looking into reports of alleged financial irregularities at digital payments firm Wirecard
2 Popiah King's son Ben Goi dies of a heart attack in KL
3 Budget to include help on industry transformation, job creation: Heng Swee Keat
4 Popiah king's son Ben Goi dies
5 Former SMRT CEO Desmond Kuek to join UBS global wealth management

Must Read

file73ygyu9di07ofr7296w.jpg
Feb 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Trump says China 'theft' of US jobs and wealth must end

AK_kimtrump_0602.jpg
Feb 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Trump says to meet North Korea's Kim on Feb 27-28 in Vietnam

doc73ynqw46dzl5zgmganu_doc73xtcuxzr4n1xwrik7k.jpg
Feb 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ultimate Software agrees to US$11b buyout by investor group

Feb 6, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS named Central Bank of the Year by London-based publisher Central Banking

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening