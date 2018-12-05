S-E Asia GDP growth to slow in 2019 amid trade war: ICAEW

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
ECONOMIC growth across the South-east Asia region is expected to slow in 2019 to 5 per cent, after an estimated 5.3 per cent in 2018, according to the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales' (ICAEW) latest Economic Insight report on the region.
