S Korea leader set for big election win amid pandemic

Seoul

SOUTH Korea's ruling party may have won an outright majority in parliament in elections held on Wednesday, exit polls showed, giving President Moon Jae-in fresh momentum to reshape the virus-ravaged economy.

Mr Moon's progressive camp is on track to secure up to 177 seats in the 300-member, single-chamber parliament. The main conservative party is expected to win as many as 131 seats, according to exit polls conducted by TV networks.

South Korea's largely successful campaign against the coronavirus has provided an unlikely boon for Mr Moon and his party. Voter turnout of 65.1 per cent was higher than any parliamentary elections in the country's democratic history, according to the National Election Commission.

South Korea was holding the biggest election since the coronavirus pandemic spread around the globe - and it might spur other world leaders with good poll numbers to follow suit.

The popularity for Mr Moon's government's increased following its handling of the virus in what was initially one of the world's hardest-hit countries. New infection rates have fallen this month to their lowest levels since February.

The decision to hold the election contrasts with some US states that have delayed presidential primaries and France, which suspended some local elections after cases began to multiply. Poland plans to conduct its May 10 presidential election by mail-in ballot.

South Korea took precautions to keep voters safe. They were required to stand at least one metre apart, cover their faces, wear disposable gloves and be ready to submit to temperature checks, while voting booths were frequently disinfected.

More than 1,100 candidates from 21 political parties signed up for 253 constituencies with direct elections. Another 300 candidates are fighting for 47 seats decided by support for the parties. BLOOMBERG, REUTERS