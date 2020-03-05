You are here

S$1b expansion of Singapore's cycling path network to be brought forward

Thu, Mar 05, 2020 - 1:01 PM
THE government will speed up the construction of cycling path networks across the island over the next decade under a new Islandwide Cycling Network programme.

Based on initial estimates, this is expected to cost over S$1 billion.

Speaking at the Ministry of Transport's Committee of Supply debate on Thursday, Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min said: "We previously announced that there would be 750km of cycling paths by 2025. We will bring this milestone forward by two years, reaching 800km of cycling paths by 2023."

Under the programme, every HDB town will have intra-town cycling paths by 2023, spanning around 800km in total and up from 440km today. This will be boosted to 1,000km by 2026 so that 80 per cent of HDB residents will be within minutes from a cycling path.

Singapore's cycling path network will be further expanded to 1,320km by 2030.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) will progressively build cycling paths in HDB towns which currently have limited cycling path connectivity. These include Bukit Batok, Bukit Merah, Geylang, Hougang, Jurong West, Marine Parade, Queenstown and Serangoon. Meanwhile, towns with basic cycling path networks will get additional cycling paths near major transport nodes and key amenities.

This year, construction will be completed on sections of cycling paths in Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Bukit Panjang, Taman Jurong and Tampines, while the LTA will also begin constructing cycling paths in Toa Payoh this year.

Come 2021, LTA will start the construction of cycling paths in Choa Chu Kang and Woodlands as well as complete new cycling paths in Geylang and Queenstown which link existing park connector networks to the city centre. In addition, all new HDB towns, such as Tengah and Bidadari, will see more comprehensive cycling paths.

