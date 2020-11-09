You are here

Home > Government & Economy

S$35m grant to help smaller financial institutions adopt digital solutions

Mon, Nov 09, 2020 - 11:11 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Monday announced the launch of a S$35 million Productivity Solutions Grant (PSG) to help smaller financial institutions adopt digital solutions for "more streamlined data reporting" to the regulator.

Smaller financial institutions are defined as those with not more than 200 employees, according to MAS.

The grant is currently applicable to banks and will be subsequently expanded to include insurers and capital market intermediaries, the authority said.

The PSG will co-fund up to 30 per cent of qualifying expenses for the adoption of digital solutions from pre-approved managed service solution providers. This is capped at S$250,000 per project for banks, and eligible banks can now apply for funding via the Business Grants Portal, MAS noted.

Regulatory reporting solutions may include software-as-a-service and/or end-to-end solutions such as data sourcing, validation and ongoing technical support. These technologies will facilitate more efficient processes for the preparation and submission of data, in line with regulatory requirements, MAS said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Separately, smaller financial institutions that wish to adopt digital solutions outside of regulatory reporting can consider the Digital Acceleration Grant, the regulator added.

Sopnendu Mohanty, chief fintech officer at MAS, noted that the co-funding support for the adoption of regulatory reporting solutions will help smaller financial institutions leverage technology to better meet regulatory obligations.

He added: "There are now a range of grant schemes specific to smaller financial institutions. Together, these schemes provide strong support for these financial institutions to adopt solutions that improve their operational capabilities in various domains."

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 9, 2020 11:09 AM
Energy & Commodities

Australia state unveils US$23b energy roadmap in renewables push

[SYDNEY] Australia's New South Wales (NSW) state said on Monday it would shift toward renewable energy from coal and...

Nov 9, 2020 10:54 AM
Technology

Samsung may launch flagship phone early to grab Huawei share: sources

[SEOUL] Samsung Electronics may launch its flagship Galaxy S smartphones more than a month earlier than expected in...

Nov 9, 2020 10:49 AM
Government & Economy

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

[TAIPEI] Taiwan is yet to receive an invite to a key World Health Organization (WHO) meeting this week expected to...

Nov 9, 2020 10:48 AM
Government & Economy

Infiltration tactics of Britain's 'spy cops' on trial

[LONDON] In 2010, friends told Kate Wilson that her ex-boyfriend and confidant Mark Stone, whom she met at an anti-...

Nov 9, 2020 10:44 AM
Consumer

Danish fishermen pin hopes on Brexit deal

[THYBORØN, Denmark] In Thyboron, a port in western Denmark, the sky is grey and overcast and fishermen look just as...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Singapore Airlines, StarHub, Venture, NetLink, Sembcorp

Singapore hits pause on building new data centres; short-term rents up

Singapore stocks rally on Biden's election win; STI up 1.3% at open

US Election 2020: 'It's the economy, stupid'

S$1.65m can get you a home on Sentosa

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for