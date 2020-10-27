You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Saddam's right-hand man dead: dictator's daughter

Tue, Oct 27, 2020 - 7:01 AM

rk_IzzatIbrahimal-Duri_271020.jpg
Sadddam Hussein's right-hand man Izzat Ibrahim al-Duri, a long-time fugitive, has died, the executed Iraqi dictator's daughter and his Baath party said Monday.
PHOTO: AFP

[BAGHDAD] Sadddam Hussein's right-hand man Izzat Ibrahim al-Duri, a long-time fugitive, has died, the executed Iraqi dictator's daughter and his Baath party said Monday.

After Saddam's capture following the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq, the wiry, red-haired general remained the "King of Clubs" in Washington's deck of cards of wanted regime figures with a US$10-million bounty on his head.

"I offer condolences... to all Iraqis and all his (Duri's) admirers in the Arab world and around the world," tweeted Raghad Saddam Hussein, along with a picture of Duri and her father, who was convicted and hanged in 2006.

The Baath party, which ruled Iraq until Saddam's overthrow, issued a statement announcing the death of 78-year-old Duri, but it also gave no details on where or the cause.

Known as the "Iceman" for his humble origins selling blocks of ice, he has previously been reported dead or captured only to resurface in audio or video messages.

SEE ALSO

As oil prices dive, Iraqi Kurds seek to diversify economy

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

In 2016, an unauthenticated recording showed Duri praising Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State jihadist group.

Disaffected ex-Baathists reportedly played a key role in insurgencies after the invasion.

Duri rose to become the number two in the all-powerful Revolutionary Command Council of Saddam's regime.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Washington announces US$2.4b sale of 100 Harpoon coastal defence systems to Taiwan

Zimbabwe mining boss arrested for alleged gold smuggling

'We cannot give up,' WHO chief says of pandemic fight

In proactive move, Twitter aims to 'pre-bunk' election falsehoods

US stimulus talks slow but continue, prospects dimming

Hotels roll with the punches to keep rooms occupied

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 27, 2020 07:06 AM
Government & Economy

Washington announces US$2.4b sale of 100 Harpoon coastal defence systems to Taiwan

[WASHINGTON] The United States on Monday announced it had approved a US$2.4 billion sale of 100 Harpoon coastal...

Oct 27, 2020 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

Zimbabwe mining boss arrested for alleged gold smuggling

[HARARE] Zimbabwe police on Monday arrested the boss of a miners' federation, formerly CEO of the football...

Oct 27, 2020 06:55 AM
Technology

Huawei's Meng back in Canadian court to fight extradition to US

[VANCOUVER] Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou returned to a Canadian court on Monday to fight extradition to the United...

Oct 27, 2020 06:52 AM
Government & Economy

'We cannot give up,' WHO chief says of pandemic fight

[GENEVA] The World Health Organization chief insisted Monday that it was still possible to rein in Covid-19 even in...

Oct 27, 2020 06:50 AM
Government & Economy

In proactive move, Twitter aims to 'pre-bunk' election falsehoods

[WASHINGTON] Twitter said on Monday it would take the proactive step of alerting its users to potential...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singaporeans stuck on island turn to private jets, daycations

Siglap Shopping Centre collective sale to carry S$120m reserve price

How has Covid-19 hit Singapore's less well-off?

Google, Temasek agree to invest US$350m in Indonesia's Tokopedia

What does Kwek Leng Peck's resignation mean for CDL's share price?

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for