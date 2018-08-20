You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Samoa rejects China Pacific debt forgiveness call

Mon, Aug 20, 2018 - 11:53 AM

[WELLINGTON] Samoa's prime minister has rejected a call for Pacific island nations to ask China to write-off debts granted under Beijing's foreign aid programme in the region.

Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi said asking for aid loans to be forgiven painted an "unfaithful picture" of the recipient nation.

Malielegaoi likened it to someone requesting assistance and receiving milk, then later coming back and asking for the entire cow.

"The bigger countries (will) become reluctant to give loans with minor interests because this is what will happen," he told the Samoa Observer in remarks published Monday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"A loan is granted with minor interest yet in five years time a request is put in to write it off. That is embarrassing."

He was responding to a suggestion from his Tongan counterpart Akalisi Pohiva that Pacific island nations band together and ask Beijing to collectively forgive their debt.

Chinese aid in the Pacific has ballooned in recent years with much of the funds coming in the form of loans from Beijing's state-run Exim Bank.

Pohiva raised concerns that small developing nations would struggle to repay the debt and could face asset seizure by Beijing.

He initially suggested they address the issue at next month's Pacific Islands Forum in Nauru but later backtracked, issuing a statement praising the help China has given to his country.

Australia and New Zealand had raised concerns recently about China's growing influence in the Pacific, ramping up their own aid efforts in response.

AFP

Government & Economy

South Africa inquiry into top-level state graft opens

Venezuela's 95% devaluation adds to chaos after drone attack

Thailand’s economy grows more than forecast in second quarter

Turnbull's leadership under pressure as support plunges in poll

Investigators examine over US$20m in loans by former Trump lawyer Cohen: NYT

Imran Khan vows change in first address as Pakistan PM

Editor's Choice

BT_20180820_JAWRAP20GL9F_3536847.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Government & Economy

New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns

Aug 20, 2018
Startups

US$335m in new venture funds launched for S-EA tech startups

file71isq86tburdcgnti3j.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Real Estate

Freehold HDB leases would be 'socially divisive': PM Lee

Most Read

1 Jho Low says he will not surrender
2 New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns
3 Gone to waste: a hard look at our recycling effort
4 Early redevelopment scheme 'gives owners of ageing flats viable exit option'
5 Tesla shares tumble after Elon Musk interview sparks fresh fears
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180820_JAWRAP20GL9F_3536847.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Government & Economy

New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns

Aug 20, 2018
Startups

US$335m in new venture funds launched for S-EA tech startups

BT_20180820_LMXHOUSING20M_3537033.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Real Estate

Early redevelopment scheme 'gives owners of ageing flats viable exit option'

Aug 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: RHB raises target price on Sheng Siong

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening