You are here

Home > Government & Economy

San Francisco mayor orders strict new lockdowns as pandemic spirals

Sat, Dec 05, 2020 - 10:17 AM

nz_sanfran_051240.jpg
The mayor of San Francisco on Friday ordered new lockdowns and business restrictions across the Bay Area in the face of the Covid-19 surge, as political leaders nationwide ramp up pressure on Americans to stay home until vaccines can be distributed.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[LOS ANGELES] The mayor of San Francisco on Friday ordered new lockdowns and business restrictions across the Bay Area in the face of the Covid-19 surge, as political leaders nationwide ramp up pressure on Americans to stay home until vaccines can be distributed.

The new measures...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Biden says he'll take vaccine, wants it to be free for Americans

UK, EU call in leaders to save trade talks

Home-bound customers may boost festive food retail sales

Singapore retail sales decline eases to -8.6% in October

US job gains miss expectations in November

US trade deficit widens less than expected in October

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 5, 2020 10:00 AM
Transport

SIA readies seven Boeing freighters for vaccines transportation, with passenger jets on standby

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) has seven Boeing 747-400 freighters waiting in the wings for the transportation of the...

Dec 5, 2020 09:46 AM
Government & Economy

Biden says he'll take vaccine, wants it to be free for Americans

[WASHINGTON] President-elect Joe Biden says he'll take a coronavirus vaccine to demonstrate its safety to Americans...

Dec 5, 2020 09:00 AM
Government & Economy

UK, EU call in leaders to save trade talks

[LONDON/BRUSSELS] British and EU negotiators paused trade talks on Friday to call in their leaders to try to narrow...

Dec 5, 2020 08:18 AM
Banking & Finance

US dollar edges higher as Brexit talks pause, but posts worst week in a month

[NEW YORK] The US dollar rose from 2-1/2-year lows on Friday, as European Union and British negotiators paused talks...

Dec 5, 2020 07:56 AM
Energy & Commodities

Gold eases but on track for first weekly gain in four weeks

[BENGALURU] Gold fell on Friday as investors booked profits from sharp gains in the previous sessions while equities...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Have Covid-19 passport, will travel

Grab-Singtel, Sea selected for digital full bank licences

Singapore welcomes four digital banks with Grab-Singtel, Sea nabbing coveted full-bank licences

Ant Group, Greenland-linked consortium selected for digital wholesale bank licences

Grab-Singtel digital bank to add 200 local staff by end-2021

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for