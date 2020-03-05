You are here

Sanders speaks with rival Warren as she weighs campaign future

Thu, Mar 05, 2020 - 7:12 AM

White House hopeful Bernie Sanders said Wednesday that he had spoken with rival and fellow progressive Elizabeth Warren, and that she confirmed she is pondering her future in the Democratic race after a disappointing Super Tuesday.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

"We did speak on the phone a few hours ago and what Senator Warren told me is that she is assessing her campaign," Mr Sanders told reporters in his home state of Vermont.

"She has not made any decisions at this point. And it is important, I think, for all of us... to respect the time and the space that she needs to make her decision."

Ms Warren's campaign manager said earlier in an email that her team was "obviously disappointed" by the Super Tuesday primary results, adding that the Massachusetts senator was talking to aides "to assess the path forward."

"This decision is in her hands, and it's important that she has the time and space to consider what comes next," Roger Lau said in the statement.

