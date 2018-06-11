You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait offer US$2.5b in aid to crisis-hit Jordan

Mon, Jun 11, 2018 - 9:09 AM

[RIYADH] Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait have offered US$2.5 billion in aid for Jordan to ease its economic crisis following a wave of anti-austerity protests, the Saudi state media announced early Monday.

"In light of the close brotherly ties... it was agreed that the three countries would provide an economic aid package to Jordan totalling US$2.5 billion," the official Saudi Press Agency said.

The package, announced at a summit of the four nations in the holy city of Mecca, will include a deposit in the Jordanian central bank, World Bank guarantees, budgetary support over five years and financing for development projects, SPA said.

The summit, called by Saudi King Salman, was attended by Jordan's King Abdullah II along with leaders of the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mass protests against price rises and a proposed tax hike have rocked Jordan in recent days as the government pushes austerity measures to slash the country's debt in the face of an economic crisis.

Earlier on Sunday, European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini announced Sunday 20 million euros (S$31.5 million) in aid for Jordan.

Cash-strapped Jordan, a close US ally that relies heavily on donors, is struggling to curb its debt after securing a US$723-million loan from the International Monetary Fund in 2016.

Austerity measures tied to the loan have seen prices of basic necessities rise across the kingdom - culminating in a week of angry protests over tax proposals that forced prime minister Hani Mulki to resign.

The authorities on Thursday announced they were withdrawing the unpopular legislation, but still face a mammoth task to balance popular demands with the need to reduce the public debt burden.

Jordan blames its economic woes on instability rocking the region and the burden of hosting hundreds of thousands of refugees from war-torn Syria, complaining it has not received enough international support.

The World Bank says Jordan has "weak growth prospects" this year, while 18.5 per cent of the working age population is unemployed.

AFP

Government & Economy

Japan April core machinery orders rise 10.1% month on month

Harry and Meghan to head Down Under later this year: palace

Indian billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi flees to UK, claiming political asylum

EU will act against US tariffs on steel, aluminium: Merkel

Fire hits Iraq's biggest ballot warehouse before recount

Merkel open to EU migration reform, cautious on eurozone

Editor's Choice

BP_semiconductor_110618_2.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Technology

No swan song for Singapore semiconductors

BP_Lee_110618_8.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore-North Korea trade can grow if UN sanctions are lifted, says PM

BT_20180611_UWSUMMIT11K1QD_3466903.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump-Kim summit: S$20m bill to host US-North Korea meeting

Most Read

1 S'pore seeking arrest of Jho Low in 1MDB scandal since 2016
2 Jervois Hill bungalow sold for record S$2,729 psf on land area
3 Kim, Trump expected to arrive in Singapore on Sunday
4 Singapore has sought Interpol help to find, arrest Jho Low since 2016: Singapore authorities
5 Broker's take: CGS-CIMB says Trump-Kim and 3,000 reporters a boon for hospitality
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_KimTrump_110618_7.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Business leaders cautiously optimistic on Trump-Kim meet

BP_semiconductor_110618_2.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Technology

No swan song for Singapore semiconductors

BT_20180611_UWSUMMIT11K1QD_3466903.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump-Kim summit: S$20m bill to host US-North Korea meeting

file70is25ntqw81iry3ofzm.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Stocks

The Singapore stocks to watch amid Trump and Kim's historic meet

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening