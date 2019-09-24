You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Saudi Arabia waives fees on expats working in industrial sector

Tue, Sep 24, 2019 - 11:04 PM

file6v0vpk6om3s1mtyujiay.jpg
The industrial sector is critical to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's push to diversify the economy of the world's top oil exporter away from crude and create millions of jobs for young Saudis.
AFP

[DUBAI] Saudi Arabia has waived fees on expatriate workers employed in the industrial sector, one of the main economic segments eyed for development, for five years, a Cabinet statement said on Tuesday.

"The government will bear the cost of fees for expatriate workers on behalf of licensed industrial institutions as of October 1, 2019, for five years," the Cabinet statement said.

The government, under a job creation drive, had imposed fees on expatriate workers to encourage hiring of Saudis. Companies have said the fees significantly increase operating costs.

Last February, King Salman approved a scheme to reimburse some companies who had struggled to pay steadily increasing fees for expatriate work permits in 2017 and 2018 and waive fee hikes for some unable to pay. Only firms with a higher or equal number of Saudi employees versus expats were eligible under the scheme.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The industrial sector is critical to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's push to diversify the economy of the world's top oil exporter away from crude and create millions of jobs for young Saudis.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

UK court ruling leaves Queen in 'hideous' position

Canada Conservatives' Scheer pulls ahead of Trudeau in polls in wake of blackface scandal

Franco's remains can be exhumed, Spain's Supreme Court says

China denies 'flexing muscles' in military parade

Indonesian police fire tear gas at sex law protesters

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly