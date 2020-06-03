You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector shrinks for third straight month

Wed, Jun 03, 2020 - 12:46 PM

rk_Dubai_030620.jpg
Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector contracted for the third straight month in May as measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus continued to hit demand, although it shrank at a slower pace than in the previous two months, a survey showed.
PHOTO: AFP

[DUBAI] Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector contracted for the third straight month in May as measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus continued to hit demand, although it shrank at a slower pace than in the previous two months, a survey showed.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 48.1 in May from 44.4 in April, remaining under the 50.0 mark that separates growth from contraction.

May is only the third time in the survey's history that the headline figure was in contractionary territory. It hit a record low of 42.4 in March.

"Business conditions in Saudi Arabia deteriorated again during May, but the speed of the downturn moderated from April's survey-record pace," said Tim Moore, economics director at IHS Markit.

"New work continued to fall at a faster pace than at any time prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, with survey respondents commenting on rapid spending cutbacks among clients in response to concerns about the economic outlook."

SEE ALSO

Saudi seeks to raise US$2.3b in Yemen donor conference

The output sub-index shrank in May, though at a slower pace than April's survey record-low, rising to 47.5 from 37.5.

As of June 1, Saudi Arabia had reported 87,142 cases of Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, and 525 deaths - both the highest out of the six Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

The kingdom has eased strict lockdown measures imposed to stem the spread of the coronavirus, including opening mosques for the first time in more than two months.

The easing of lockdown measures helped mitigate the downturn in business activity, the PMI report said, though businesses continued to report a severe impact.

Employment levels also shrank in May but at a slower pace compared to April, while staff costs fell to a survey record-low due to wage cuts amid low demand.

 

REUTERS

 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

South Korea approves emergency use of Gilead's anti-viral drug to treat Covid-19

MinLaw, IPOS seek public feedback on proposed licensing scheme for CMOs

US firms fear for Hong Kong operations as tensions simmer over Chinese legislation

New Zealand could return to normal life as early as next week: PM

Malaysia awards 5G spectrum to key domestic telecoms firms

City centres to see 'radical' redesign amid coronavirus

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 3, 2020 12:39 PM
Government & Economy

South Korea approves emergency use of Gilead's anti-viral drug to treat Covid-19

[SEOUL] South Korea on Wednesday said it has approved the emergency use of Gilead Sciences' remdesivir to treat...

Jun 3, 2020 12:35 PM
Life & Culture

From five-star hotels to the homeless, Hong Kong NGO recycles soap

[HONG KONG] Ever wonder what happens to the half-used bars of individually wrapped soap when you leave your hotel to...

Jun 3, 2020 12:32 PM
Banking & Finance

Australian, New Zealand dollars extend breakneck rally on recovery progress

[SYDNEY] The Australian and New Zealand dollars on Wednesday extended a rally that has delivered gains of 3-4 per...

Jun 3, 2020 12:29 PM
Government & Economy

MinLaw, IPOS seek public feedback on proposed licensing scheme for CMOs

SINGAPORE'S Ministry of Law (MinLaw) and the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS) have launched a four-...

Jun 3, 2020 12:23 PM
Government & Economy

US firms fear for Hong Kong operations as tensions simmer over Chinese legislation

[HONG KONG] A survey of US businesses on Wednesday revealed deep fears for the future of their operations in Hong...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.