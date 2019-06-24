You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Saudi launches special residency scheme to boost revenue

Mon, Jun 24, 2019 - 7:51 AM

AK_saflag_2406.jpg
Saudi Arabia on Sunday launched a new special residency scheme aimed at luring wealthy expats as the petro-state seeks to boost non-oil revenue.
PHOTO: AFP

[RIYADH] Saudi Arabia on Sunday launched a new special residency scheme aimed at luring wealthy expats as the petro-state seeks to boost non-oil revenue.

The scheme offers a permanent residency for 800,000 riyals (S$288,950) and a one-year but renewable residency costing 100,000 riyals, according to the online portal for registrations.

The scheme will allow expats to do business without a Saudi sponsor, buy property and sponsor visas for relatives, the website said.

Analysts say the programme will largely benefit wealthy Arabs who have lived in Saudi Arabia for years without permanent residency or multinational companies seeking to do long-term business in the kingdom.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The move appears aimed at boosting non-oil revenue as the kingdom seeks to diversify its economy.

It was approved by the Saudi cabinet last month, but the portal began accepting applications on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia is currently home to some 10 million overseas workers, many of whom are subjected to what labour activists describe as restrictive residency rules.

Expat workers are typically sponsored by a Saudi employer and are required to get visas to exit and enter the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia has seen a strong exodus of foreign workers in recent years amid rising costs after the government imposed fees on dependents and restricted foreigners from working in certain sectors.

The kingdom is also in the midst of an intensifying crackdown on illegal workers that has seen hundreds of thousands expelled over the past two years.

AFP

Government & Economy

Trump says re-election 'easier' if he is impeached

Silver lining for tech and health graduates amid economic gloom

Bloc on its own cannot control big powers, but together can make their voices heard: PM Lee

All eyes on economic data, G-20, Gulf crisis as stocks hit record high

Singapore well-placed for Russia resurgence in Asia

Bolton warns Iran not to mistake US 'prudence' for 'weakness'

Editor's Choice

file6ue8ynmp65f4bc4x93a.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater

file732oi2gd5nsw7p7dnjc.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Silver lining for tech and health graduates amid economic gloom

BT_20190624_KRSKY_3816498.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Real Estate

40% of Sky Everton units sold

Most Read

1 Sembcorp Industries issues S$1.5b worth of bonds to extend SembMarine S$2b loan
2 Temasek backs SCI in S$1.5b bond issue to strengthen SembMarine
3 Singapore CBD Grade A office rents to climb 8% in 2019: Colliers
4 Show me the money: What's wrong with the startups picture?
5 Singapore competition watchdog seeks public feedback on proposed commitments in clinical labs merger

Must Read

file6ue8ynmp65f4bc4x93a.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater

file732oi2gd5nsw7p7dnjc.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Silver lining for tech and health graduates amid economic gloom

BT_20190624_KELPMLEE24_3816328.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Bloc on its own cannot control big powers, but together can make their voices heard: PM Lee

file74nqj1n8g7nyz83f8u8.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
ASEAN Business

Small businesses across Asia-Pacific turning to new funding sources

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening