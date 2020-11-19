You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Saudi to host online G20 summit

Thu, Nov 19, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Riyadh

SAUDI Arabia will host the annual G20 summit on Saturday in a first for an Arab nation, but the scaled-down virtual format could limit debate on a resurgent coronavirus pandemic and crippling economic crisis.

The two-day meeting of the world's wealthiest nations follows a bitter US election disputed by US President Donald Trump and comes amid criticism over what campaigners call the group's inadequate response to the worst recession in decades.

Held under the shadow of a raging pandemic, the summit which is usually an opportunity for one-on-one engagements between world leaders, is reduced to brief online sessions on pressing global issues - from climate change to growing inequality. Discussions are expected to be dominated by the "implications of the pandemic" and "steps for reviving the global economy", said a source close to the Saudi organisers.

The Paris-based OECD projects global economic output will contract by 4.5 per cent this year. G20 nations have contributed more than US$21 billion to combat the pandemic, including production and distribution of vaccines, and injected US$11 trillion to "safeguard" the virus-battered world economy, organisers said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

But the group faces mounting pressure to help stave off possible credit defaults across developing nations.

Last week, G20 finance ministers declared a "common framework" for an extended debt restructuring plan for virus-ravaged countries, but campaign group Action Aid described the measure as "woefully inadequate".

"We are facing the world's largest humanitarian crisis and women in developing countries are bearing the worst impacts of the health and economic fallout," said Action Aid's Katherine Tu. "Yet, the G20 has its head in the sand and is failing to respond to the urgency of the situation.

"Saudi Arabia's King Salman will preside over what some observers call "digital diplomacy".

The virtual setting could frustrate "spontaneous combustion" among leaders, limiting "encounters on unscheduled subjects", said John Kirton, director and founder of the Canada-based G20 Research Group.

World leaders, from German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin, are expected to make speeches.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a staunch defender of Mr Trump, will be present in Saudi Arabia during the summit. It was unclear whether Mr Trump will speak at the event alongside world leaders, many of whom have already congratulated his Democratic rival, President-elect Joe Biden.

"Trump's actions at the summit are not likely to have as much of an effect as they might have in previous years," Ryan Bohl, of US geopolitical think-tank Stratfor, told AFP.

"Even should he not attend, his 'lame duck' status will make that relatively palatable. It would be just one more norm he upsets on his way out."

The summit was supposed to be a coming-out party of sorts for Saudi Arabia on the world stage.

"The G20 this year will be a disappointing one overall for Saudi Arabia as a virtual conference will not showcase the kingdom's progress in the ways Riyadh hoped," said Mr Bohl. AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

'I've got you covered': 3 insurers offer plans for visitors to Singapore

Singapore civil servants underpaid by S$10m due to HR errors

Robinsons owes S$31.7m to 442 creditors

Centre opens in Jiangsu to help Singapore biomed startups tap Chinese market

UK, EU inch closer to Brexit deal as yet another deadline looms

Flexible work, the new normal, should spur, not hamper, productivity

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 19, 2020 12:20 AM
Banking & Finance

Top banks create standard to report emissions linked to finance

[WASHINGTON] A group of financial institutions including Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Citigroup are...

Nov 19, 2020 12:02 AM
Government & Economy

Pelosi wins House Democratic leadership to vie again for Speaker

[WASHINGTON] House Democrats voted to stick with Nancy Pelosi as their leader and nominee for speaker, placing...

Nov 18, 2020 11:49 PM
Life & Culture

BBC appoints former judge to lead Princess Diana interview inquiry

[LONDON] The BBC said on Wednesday it had appointed a former senior judge to head an inquiry into how the...

Nov 18, 2020 11:37 PM
Technology

Apple to cut App Store fees in half for most developers

[CUPERTINO] Apple is cutting by half the fees charged to most developers who sell software and services on the App...

Nov 18, 2020 10:51 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street edges higher on vaccine bets, Boeing approval

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened slightly higher on Wednesday on hopes for a faster economic recovery...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore civil servants underpaid by S$10m due to HR errors

Brokers' take: Jefferies downgrades DBS to 'hold' on proposed India deal

DBS joins the fray as more Singapore banks make flexi-work permanent post Covid-19

Stocks to watch: ST Engg, DBS, CRCT, Singapore Airlines, SATS, Singtel

Bukit Pasoh shophouse for sale with S$10.5m guide price

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for