You are here

Home > Government & Economy

SBF leads business mission to Bangladesh

Fri, Jul 06, 2018 - 1:34 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

THE Singapore Business Federation (SBF) is leading a business delegation to Dhaka and Chittagong from July 7 to 13 to garner first-hand understanding of the business environment and explore emerging opportunities.

The mission is jointly organised by SBF, Enterprise Singapore, the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) and the Bangladesh Business Chamber of Singapore (BD Cham). Led by SS Teo, chairman of SBF, together with BDCham president Mohd Shahiduzzaman, SICCI vice-president Prasoon Mukherjee, as well as deputy mission leaders, the delegation comprises 36 senior management executives from 24 companies and two government organisations.

The participating companies are from sectors including banking and financial services, engineering and construction, logistics, hospitality, general trading and professional services. Those from the finance sector include DBS Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and DZ Bank of Germany. More than half of the delegates are exploring opportunities in Bangladesh for the first time.

Bangladesh is South Asia’s third largest economy and has shown consistent annual growth of six to seven per cent over the past three years. With its current population of over 160 million of which nearly half are below the age of 25 years, it is ranked by the World Bank currently as the world’s 44th largest economy and is projected to be the 23rd largest economy by 2041.  

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

With a GDP of over US$285 billion, Bangladesh is a significant trading partner of Singapore, with bilateral trade amounting to S$4.3 billion in 2017. Singapore’s key exports include fuel oils, automotive diesel fuel, jewellery of other precious metals and non-monetary gold in semi-manufactured forms.

Meanwhile, there are about 150 Bangladeshi firms based here in Singapore. 

Mr Teo said: “There are synergies between Bangladesh and Singapore in the financial services, power, infrastructure and trade sectors. There is also substantive interest from the ICT industry. This is in-line with the Bangladesh government’s diversification to focus on the technology and innovation spheres.”

The delegation will also meet government agencies and prominent business conglomerates such as the Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of ICT, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA), Bangladesh Bank, Bangladesh High Tech Park Authority, AK Khan Group, Summit Group, Basundhara Group, PHP Family Group, and GPH Group.

Government & Economy

Macron gathers world's top sovereign funds to send climate signal

'Stay strong': Football stars rally round Thai cave boys

China customs delays clearing US goods as duties loom: sources

Pound investors fear currency slide if May leadership challenged

Trump unleashes trade war with latest tariffs on China

Third night of riots after France police shooting

Editor's Choice

BT_20180706_SECOND_PIC_3492692.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Real Estate

Fresh property cooling measures spark last-minute buying frenzy

06840581.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Stocks

Funds, brokers still have faith in China's A-shares

yaohui-pixgeneric-7572.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Stocks

IPOs on SGX down, but cautious optimism prevails

Most Read

1 Govt raises ABSD, tightens LTV limits to cool Singapore property market
2 MAS warning of 'euphoria' puts Singapore property market on notice
3 'Euphoria' in Singapore property market calls for caution: Ravi Menon
4 Small car COE falls to eight-year-low of $25,000
5 Loh Lik Peng sells Wanderlust Hotel
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nz-skyline-060718.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore property, bank stocks tumble in wake of new cooling measures

cs-generic-Homes04.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Real Estate

Property curbs: Ahead of the curve but too much?

doc70w0e08kpi118psnkd58_doc707i1vn2zgpxpwk4bpl.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Stocks

Stock markets from Vietnam to Tokyo hit by trade war contagion

Jul 6, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Industries, Magnus Energy, KLW, China Bearing (S), Challenger

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening