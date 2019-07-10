You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Scale-up SG to groom promising Singapore firms to be world powerhouses

Wed, Jul 10, 2019 - 11:00 AM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

file765kyd3bfnlxze5tm0j.jpg
Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing speaking at the launch of Scale-up SG at Conrad Centennial Hotel, July 10, 2019.
ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

SOME 25 promising local companies will be groomed to become future global powerhouses, as Enterprise Singapore launched its inaugural run of the Scale-up SG programme on Wednesday.

Among the well-known names that made the cut include Jumbo Group, PBA Group, Goldbell Corporation and Koufu.

Scale-up SG – first announced in Budget 2019 – is a 2.5 year programme that aims to help aspiring, high-growth companies to scale rapidly and expand abroad.

Participating companies, which displayed a track record of growth and leadership team with strong growth ambitions, come from varying revenue sizes and industry clusters, ranging from lifestyle and consumer to trade and connectivity.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies participating in Scale-up SG are expected to benefit in three key areas: peer learning and collaboration, development of the leadership team and succession planning, and access to expertise and networks of Enterprise Singapore and its programme partners.

Peter Ong, chairman of Enterprise Singapore, said: “Scale-up SG is a specially-curated programme which aims to groom our high-growth local enterprises into global champions... the diversity of the companies will enrich peer learning, spurring each of them towards even greater growth.”

He added that the aim is to build a community which not only contributes to a stronger economy, but also learn and grow together.

The programme will see Enterprise Singapore work with partners from both the public and private sectors, with the inaugural programme run together with anchor partners McKinsey & Company and PwC Singapore.

Aside from a proven track record of growth and strong leadership ambition, eligibility criteria for participating companies include having global headquarters in Singapore and the ability to create positive economic spin-offs, such as good job opportunities.

Editor's Choice

colin-th-9.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Temasek's one-year return tumbles amid softer regional markets

BT_20190710_KRUPICBU_3830951.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Real Estate

Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse

nwy_KINDERWORLD_100719_04_2x.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

KinderWorld delays IPO until 'more favourable time'

Most Read

1 Oxley asks UE to explain share sale
2 Deutsche layoffs: impact in Singapore seen as muted
3 Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse
4 Sembcorp Marine lodges report with CAD following Brazil probe
5 UNESCO adds Frank Lloyd Wright’s architecture to World Heritage list
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nwy_SINGAPORE_100719_55_2x.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore pushes for mediation role as trade war breeds disputes

nwy_condo_090719_51_2x.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents dip in June, HDB rents edge up: SRX flash data

doc7658yf86czdb19ov5jd_doc7658kkjatugsic2v1tl.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Garage

Pinterest eyes Asia-Pacific growth with Singapore office launch

Jul 10, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SATS, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Wee Hur, Debao Property, SIIC Environment

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening