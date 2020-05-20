You are here

Schools reopen in South Korea as virus fears ease

Wed, May 20, 2020 - 1:11 PM

AB_students_200520.jpg
Hundreds of thousands of South Korean students returned to school on Wednesday as educational establishments started reopening after a coronavirus delay of more than two months.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Students lined up for temperature checks and were given sanitisers to wash their hands as they entered...

