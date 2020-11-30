You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Scotland's Sturgeon says she wants independence vote early in next parliament

Mon, Nov 30, 2020 - 6:06 PM

file7ddb97vlqyb1lndwsjt3.jpg
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Monday declined to rule out a new vote for Scottish independence next year, saying that she wanted to see a referendum held in the early part of the next devolved parliament.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Monday declined to rule out a new vote for Scottish independence next year, saying that she wanted to see a referendum held in the early part of the next devolved parliament.

Scots rejected independence in 2014 but Brexit and the British government's handling of the Covid-19 crisis have bolstered support for secession and most polls show a majority now favour breaking up the United Kingdom.

Elections to Scotland's devolved parliament will take place in May, and Sturgeon's Scottish National Party (SNP) is expected to perform strongly which it argues would be a mandate for another independence referendum.

"I want to see it in the early part of the next term of the Scottish parliament rather than the later part," Ms Sturgeon told Sky News, declining to rule out a possible vote in autumn 2021.

"I'm not ruling anything out, I'm not ruling anything in,"she said. "I'm clear that I think for all the reasons I've set out, the sooner Scotland can have the powers of independence so we chart our own future, the better it will be for all of us." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the 2014 vote in which Scots voted 55-45 percent against independence was decisive and a once in a generation event, so should be respected. His government says there should not be another independence referendum in the near future.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"I think as we rebuild from Covid it's really important that we have all of the tools and the powers to do that properly and that the country we're rebuilding is the one that a majority of Scots want to see, not one in the image of Boris Johnson and his band of Brexiteers," Ms Sturgeon said.

While the United Kingdom as whole voted 52-48 to leave the European Union in a 2016 referendum, a clear majority of Scots voted to remain.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Taiwan to curb flow of Indonesian workers after Covid-19 spike

HDB and NEA appoint new chief executive officers

Five new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with one in the community

Thailand tracking 200 people as infected returnees skip Covid-19 quarantine

Singapore opens tender for EV charging points at over 200 public car parks

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 30, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Nov 30, 2020 06:23 PM
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang gets new orders for nine vessels worth US$226 million

YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding on Monday said it has signed agreements to build and deliver nine vessels worth about US$...

Nov 30, 2020 06:05 PM
Companies & Markets

MAS orders removal of EH-Reit manager after submissions raise 'no new material facts'

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Monday ordered the removal of the manager of Eagle Hospitality Reit (EH...

Nov 30, 2020 05:58 PM
Banking & Finance

UK's Big Four auditors await shake-up as corruption probes add up

[LONDON] Britain's audit sector, dominated by the so-called Big Four accountancy giants, is shortly expected to...

Nov 30, 2020 05:45 PM
Government & Economy

Taiwan to curb flow of Indonesian workers after Covid-19 spike

[TAIPEI] Taiwan will restrict the number of Indonesian workers coming to the island from this week, following a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: Look for recovery and resilience plays in S-Reits, says OCBC

Loss-making private home resales bear watching as stimulus tapers off

Stocks to watch: UOB, Sabana Reit, ESR-Reit, Yoma Strategic, BRC Asia

Asia: Stocks fluctuate as virus cases offset vaccine roll-out hopes

Over 90% of The Landmark units launched sold on first day

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for