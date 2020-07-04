SDP candidates vow to be full-time MPs, personally see to running of ward

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
IF VOTED into Parliament, the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) will personally see to the running of town councils and constituency matters, pledged the party's leaders on Friday, the first day of the nationally televised constituency broadcasts in the run-up to Singapore's July...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes