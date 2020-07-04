You are here

GE2020

SDP candidates vow to be full-time MPs, personally see to running of ward

Sat, Jul 04, 2020 - 5:50 AM
kellyng@sph.com.sg@KellyNgBT

nz_paul_040722.jpg
SDP chairman Paul Tambyah, who is contesting the Bukit Panjang single seat against Liang Eng Hwa from the People's Action Party (PAP), said: "We promise that we will run the town council ourselves, with active participation of all residents.
PHOTO: ST FILE

Singapore

IF VOTED into Parliament, the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) will personally see to the running of town councils and constituency matters, pledged the party's leaders on Friday, the first day of the nationally televised constituency broadcasts in the run-up to Singapore's July...

