GE2020: SMCs TO WATCH

SDP's SMC strategy puts leaders in sharp fights with PAP

Wed, Jul 01, 2020 - 5:50 AM
BT_20200701_CCSDPSMC1N8VA_4161660.jpg
Dr Chee says SDP's plan gives it the maximum chance of crossing the 50 per cent mark and getting into parliament.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

BT_20200701_CCSDPSMC1N8VA_4161660.jpg
PAP's Murali Pillai will meet SDP secretary-general Chee Soon Juan for a rematch in Bukit Batok SMC.
PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

BT_20200701_CCSDPSMC1N8VA_4161660.jpg
SDP's Paul Tambyah is contesting Bukit Panjang SMC instead of the expected Holland-Bukit Timah GRC.
PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

BT_20200701_CCSDPSMC1N8VA_4161660.jpg
PAP is fielding Liang Eng Hwa, who lives around Bukit Panjang itself, in Bukit Panjang SMC.
BT PHOTO: ANITA GABRIEL

Singapore

THE Singapore Democratic Party's (SDP) decision to field its heavyweights in single-seat wards is a strategy that could increase its chances of securing a higher share of votes, and perhaps allow at least one of its members to enter parliament through the Non-Constituency MP (...

