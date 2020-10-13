You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Second week of jobs law protests in Indonesia

Tue, Oct 13, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Jakarta

HUNDREDS of workers riding motorbikes and waving flags held a rally in Jakarta on Monday, as protests calling on President Joko Widodo to repeal a controversial new jobs law entered a second week.

Designed to boost investment and cut red tape, the so-called "omnibus" law has sparked widespread outcry across Indonesia, with protesters saying that the law undermines labour rights and weakens environmental protections.

Demonstrations erupted in industrial areas and cities across the archipelago last week after the bill's passage, with chaotic scenes in some areas, public property torched, and almost 6,000 people arrested.

On Monday, a union official estimated that about 1,000 workers had gathered in central Jakarta to hold another protest against the law. "We want the omnibus law to be revoked, and the government to issue a presidential decree to replace it," said Ema Liliefna of the Confederation of All Indonesia Trade Unions (KSBSI).

SEE ALSO

AC Ventures targets new US$80m Indonesian startup fund

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The president has defended the law, saying that demonstrators were motivated by "disinformation" and urging critics to challenge the law in courts instead.

The new law, which revises more than 70 existing laws and regulations, has been met with cautious optimism from markets and the business community, but critics say the changes were rushed through and undermine existing labour laws, including those on severance pay and work hours.

Protesters held rallies in other major Indonesian cities on Monday, including in Bandung and Medan, according to media reports.

Despite the president's assurances that the law is needed to help create jobs as South-east Asia's pandemic-hit economy veers towards a recession, several groups, including Indonesia's largest Islamic association, Nahdatul Ulama, have pledged to lodge a judicial review.

Separately, an alliance of conservative Islamic organisations, including the Islamic Defender's Front and Alumni 212 movement, plan to protest against the law outside the state palace on Tuesday, according to a statement. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Some insurers reviewing products to facilitate stepped border reopenings

New business models can help raise revenue, ease fixed costs concerns

3,600 opportunities available in retail sector; 70% are for jobs

Resurgence of Covid-19 in Malaysia likely to weaken economic recovery

Relief period extended for parties unable to fulfil contracts due to Covid-19

UK PM Johnson imposes further Covid-19 curbs on parts of England

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 13, 2020 05:50 AM
Stocks

iFast says its to-be-released financial results may explain jump in share price

IFAST Corp said its to-be-released unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended Sept 30 may explain...

Oct 13, 2020 12:41 AM
Government & Economy

Letting virus 'run free' to get herd immunity is unethical, says WHO

[GENEVA] The World Health Organization chief warned Monday against suggestions by some to just allow Covid-19 to...

Oct 13, 2020 12:36 AM
Government & Economy

ECB pushes governments to keep up fiscal support for economy

[BRUSSELS] European Central Bank top officials amplified their call on governments to keep supporting euro-area...

Oct 13, 2020 12:10 AM
Government & Economy

India's new bridges may worsen standoff along tense China border

[NEW DELHI] India opened dozens of new bridges - many of them providing all-weather access along its disputed...

Oct 12, 2020 11:47 PM
Government & Economy

Johnson imposes further Covid-19 curbs on parts of England

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday imposed a tiered system of further restrictions on parts of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Fruit distributor SunMoon slumps amid parent's bankruptcy woes

Hawkers United divided in bitter stakeholder spat

MinLaw extends contract relief periods; OTPs for commercial, industrial properties included

Brokers' take: Analysts like Kimly for its attractive dividends, strong food-delivery orders

The threat of cyber attacks

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for