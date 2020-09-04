You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Self-employed income relief expected to cost S$2b in total, above original S$1.2b estimate

Fri, Sep 04, 2020 - 1:54 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

THE Self-Employed Person Income Relief Scheme is expected to cost S$2 billion in total with the disbursement of the third and final tranche in October, far more than the original S$1.2 billion set aside in the Resilience Budget in March, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said in Parliament on Friday.

Over S$1.1 billion has already been disbursed in the first two tranches in May and July, she said in response to a question from Member of Parliament Cheng Li Hui.

The means-tested scheme is to help self-employed persons of lesser means get through this crisis. So far, 190,000 individuals have received payouts, of which 100,000 qualified automatically and 90,000 qualified after applying.

About two in every three applications have been approved, said Mrs Teo. Applications that were not approved may have been rejected because applicants had been high earners, lived in high-value properties, or own two or more properties along with their spouses.

As for the question of whether there will be further relief for the self-employed after the scheme ends, Mrs Teo noted that the government has said that it is studying appropriate ways to support such workers beyond existing schemes.

SEE ALSO

5,280 Singaporeans retrenched in first half of 2020: Josephine Teo

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

5,280 Singaporeans retrenched in first half of 2020: Josephine Teo

400 firms on watchlist for foreign hiring practices, but not productive to name: Josephine Teo

Australia says cyber attacks rise, cites 4,500 hacking attempts in one day

Singapore retail sales fall 8.5% in July as Covid-19 continues to pummel sector

Women closing the pay gap with men, at least when newly hired

Australia developer charged with bribing Malaysia officials

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 4, 2020 01:42 PM
Government & Economy

5,280 Singaporeans retrenched in first half of 2020: Josephine Teo

IN THE first half of 2020, 5,280 Singapore citizens were retrenched, said Manpower Minister Josephine Teo in...

Sep 4, 2020 01:37 PM
Garage

Goldman-backed startup Optimizely to be bought by Episerver

[SAN FRANCISCO] Privately held Episerver Inc said it would acquire Optimizely Inc, a 10-year-old technology company...

Sep 4, 2020 01:37 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB positive on FCT's AsiaRetail Fund, Bedok Point deals

TO account for Frasers Centrepoint Trust's (FCT) proposed AsiaRetail Fund stake purchase (ARF) as well as its...

Sep 4, 2020 01:25 PM
Government & Economy

400 firms on watchlist for foreign hiring practices, but not productive to name: Josephine Teo

ABOUT 400 companies are on the Fair Consideration Framework (FCF) watchlist for reasons related to foreign hiring...

Sep 4, 2020 01:22 PM
Government & Economy

Australia says cyber attacks rise, cites 4,500 hacking attempts in one day

[SYDNEY] Cyber attacks against Australia have increased in frequency in recent months, Defence Minister Linda...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: DBS says market hasn't priced in Phase Three reopening for ComfortDelGro

Stocks to watch: Frasers Centrepoint Trust, Frasers Property, CMT, CCT, PLife Reit

Thye Hong family's 101,550 sq ft GCB site creates buzz in market

Series C funding sends Biofourmis to near-unicorn status

Singapore stocks open lower on Friday; STI down 1.2%

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.