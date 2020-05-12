Sembcorp inks power purchase deal for PUB floating solar farm

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
MAINBOARD-LISTED utilities group Sembcorp Industries on Monday inked a 25-year power purchase agreement for a floating solar farm on Tengeh Reservoir, after winning the contract to design, build, own and run the project in February.
The latest deal between wholly owned...
