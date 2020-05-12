You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Sembcorp inks power purchase deal for PUB floating solar farm

Tue, May 12, 2020 - 5:50 AM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

BT_20200512_TENGEH_4114419.jpg
The floating solar photovoltaic testbed at Tengeh Reservoir. Sembcorp Solar has signed up to install more than 146,000 solar panels on the food-grade, corrosion-resistant floats at the reservoir in Tuas.
PHOTO: PUB

Singapore

MAINBOARD-LISTED utilities group Sembcorp Industries on Monday inked a 25-year power purchase agreement for a floating solar farm on Tengeh Reservoir, after winning the contract to design, build, own and run the project in February.

The latest deal between wholly owned...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 12, 2020 12:21 AM
Government & Economy

US has no need to buy back debt, will take advantage of low interest rates, says Mnuchin

[WASHINGTON] US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday he sees no need for the country to buy back debt...

May 12, 2020 12:03 AM
Government & Economy

68-year-old Singaporean man dies from Covid-19; death toll now at 21

[SINGAPORE] A 68-year-old Singaporean man, who had a history of hypertension and hyperlipidaemia, died from...

May 11, 2020 11:51 PM
Energy & Commodities

Saudi to cut oil output by another 1m barrels a day

[RIYADH] Saudi Arabia said Monday it had asked oil giant Aramco to cut its output by an additional one million...

May 11, 2020 11:32 PM
Companies & Markets

Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust prices scrip dividend at S$0.8752 per unit

MAPLETREE North Asia Commercial Trust will issue its scrip dividend at a price of S$0.8752 per unit, the manager...

May 11, 2020 11:21 PM
Companies & Markets

Deloitte flags 'going-concern' uncertainty in IEV Holdings financial statements

THE independent auditor for oil-and-gas engineering group IEV Holdings has flagged a material uncertainty on the...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.