Senate Republican leader McConnell wins reelection: US media

Wed, Nov 04, 2020 - 9:35 AM

[WASHINGTON] US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky won reelection on Tuesday, ensuring that the most powerful Republican in Congress will remain in the chamber for another six years.

Mr McConnell was leading his Democratic challenger, former fighter pilot Amy McGrath, by 13 percentage points with more than half of precincts reporting when Fox News and The New York Times called the race.

Mr McConnell, 78, has served in the Senate since 1985 and is an important ally on Capitol Hill for President Donald Trump, although the senator has been quietly critical of the president's coronavirus pandemic response.

