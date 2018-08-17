You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Senior official sacked as China's vaccine scandal mounts

Fri, Aug 17, 2018 - 6:11 AM

FILES-CHINA-HEALTH-POLITICS-PHARMACEUTICAL-SAFETY-VACCINES-PROTE-074710.jpg
China's Communist Party has sacked a senior regional official over a vaccine scandal that inflamed public fears over the safety of domestically produced drugs, state media reported Thursday.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] China's Communist Party has sacked a senior regional official over a vaccine scandal that inflamed public fears over the safety of domestically produced drugs, state media reported Thursday.

The government has been struggling to shore up public confidence in the pharmaceutical sector following the revelation last month that a major Chinese manufacturer of rabies vaccines was found to have fabricated records and was ordered to cease production.

The government has said the suspect rabies vaccines did not enter the market but the case provoked unusually strong outrage online from consumers fed up with recurring product-safety scandals, particularly in the drug sector.

The CEO of the company in question, Changchun Changsheng Biotechnology in the northeast province of Jilin, has been arrested along with 14 other people in connection with the scandal.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

On Thursday, Jilin's deputy governor Jin Yuhui became the first political casualty, the official Xinhua news agency announced.

He was in charge of monitoring the safety of food and pharmaceuticals.

The decision to sack him was made at a meeting of the ruling Communist Party's elite seven-member standing committee, led by President Xi Jinping.

"Those who break the law and jeopardise public safety, notably in the matter of vaccines and medicines, should be severely punished," Xinhua reported, citing the meeting's conclusions.

"It ia necessary to encourage officials to work well and carry out their responsibilities in a serious manner," dealing firmly with any failings, the Chinese leaders added.

Six other provincial officials were also fired on Thursday following separate meetings by party leaders, Xinhua reported.

The officials had been responsible for food and drug safety in Jilin and its capital Changchun.

China is regularly hit by scandals involving sub-par or toxic food, drugs and other products, despite repeated promises by the government to address the problem.

Since the latest case came to light, the authorities have announced a nationwide inspection of laboratories producing vaccines, but many Chinese parents say they no longer have confidence in the medicines administered to their children.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BT_20180817_ABAFRICA_3534533.jpg
Aug 17, 2018
Startups

Singapore fintech firms joining the dots in Africa's digital frontier

TLH_3777.JPG
Aug 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Smaller suppliers can use unaudited financials to bid for govt tenders

BT_20180817_KRSENGKANG175L1U_3534795.jpg
Aug 17, 2018
Real Estate

CapitaLand and CDL team up again - this time for Sengkang mixed development

Most Read

1 Borrowers feel rate hike pinch as banks step up mortgage repricing
2 From Morgan Stanley intern to COO for South-east Asia investment banking in just 7 years
3 Keppel Land CFO Lim Kei Hin dies
4 SGX eyes billion-dollar Reits, consumer, tech, healthcare IPOs in coming months
5 Singapore home prices won't pop without migrants
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180817_ABAFRICA_3534533.jpg
Aug 17, 2018
Startups

Singapore fintech firms joining the dots in Africa's digital frontier

BT_20180817_KRSENGKANG175L1U_3534795.jpg
Aug 17, 2018
Real Estate

CapitaLand and CDL team up again - this time for Sengkang mixed development

TLH_3777.JPG
Aug 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Smaller suppliers can use unaudited financials to bid for govt tenders

BT_20180817_CHINFRA17_3534644.jpg
Aug 17, 2018
Government & Economy

China nearly quadruples infrastructure-project approvals in July

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening