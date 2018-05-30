You are here

Sentosa Development Corporation names Bob Tan Beng Hai chairman; Lam Yi Young joins board

Wed, May 30, 2018 - 3:55 PM
TWO new members have been appointed to the board of Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC), which manages the island.

Bob Tan Beng Hai will be appointed chairman with effect from June 1, while Lam Yi Young will join the board on the same date.

Mr Tan is the chairman of Jurong Engineering, Ascott Residence Trust Management, SINGEX Holdings and the Institute of Technical Education of Singapore.

In addition, he is a board member of the Ong Teng Cheong Labour Leadership Institute, a member of the board of governors of the Singapore Manufacturing Federation and a council member of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) Club Management Council.

He is a director of Sembcorp Marine, Singapore Post and the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore.

Mr Lam is deputy secretary (industry) of the Ministry of Trade and Industry, where he is tasked with developing Singapore's industrial and economic policies. He also supports the work of the Future Economy Council.

He held previously various positions in the civil service, including deputy secretary (policy) of the Ministry of Education and chief executive of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

He sits on the boards of CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management, EDB Investments, JTC Corporation and Singapore GP.

