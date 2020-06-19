You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Seoul's unification minister resigns over North Korea tensions

Fri, Jun 19, 2020 - 1:19 PM

AB_explosion_190620.jpg
South Korea's Unification Minister, its point man for relations with the North, resigned on Friday over heightened tensions on the peninsula, days after Pyongyang blew up its liaison office with the South.
PHOTO: AFP

[SEOUL] South Korea's Unification Minister, its point man for relations with the North, resigned on Friday over heightened tensions on the peninsula, days after Pyongyang blew up its liaison office with the South.

President Moon Jae In "accepted Unification Minister Kim Yeon Chul's offer to resign", the presidential Blue House said in a statement, without giving further details.

Mr Kim had offered to step down on Wednesday, a day after the North demolished the liaison office, saying he "takes responsibility" for the worsening of inter-Korean relations.

Since early June, North Korea has issued a series of vitriolic condemnations of the South over anti-Pyongyang leaflets, which defectors send regularly, usually attached to balloons or floated in bottles.

Analysts say the North may be seeking to manufacture a crisis to increase pressure on the South to extract concessions.

SEE ALSO

South Korea's nuclear envoy visits US as tensions flare with North Korea

On Tuesday it reduced the building on its side of the border that symbolised inter-Korean rapprochement to rubble, and the following day threatened to bolster its military presence in and around the Demilitarised Zone.

Inter-Korean relations have been in deep freeze for months, following the collapse of a summit in Hanoi between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump.

That meeting foundered on what the nuclear-armed North would be willing to give up in exchange for a loosening of sanctions.

A pro-engagement academic and a longtime confidant of Mr Moon, Mr Kim was appointed to the post in March last year, days after the Hanoi meeting.

Reports say John Bolton, the former US national security advisor, criticised Mr Moon in his new memoir for encouraging both Mr Kim and Mr Trump to have unrealistic expectations of the other.

Mr Moon, who has also long backed engagement with the North, has been called unrealistic by his critics for his dovish approach.

On Monday the left-leaning president gave a speech calling for inter-Korean dialogue and stressing the importance of peace on the peninsula.

But Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of the North Korean leader, called the speech "disgusting" and "shameless and impudent", adding Mr Moon "seems to be insane though he appears to be normal outwardly".

The two Koreas remain technically at war after hostilities in the Korean War ended with an armistice in 1953 but not a peace treaty.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Thailand aims to turn away from mass tourism and target the rich

Japan's deflation gathers momentum as prices extend declines

Fauci confident in vaccine efforts, predicts no more US lockdowns

Hackers planning phishing attack with fake MOM e-mails: cybersecurity firm

Japan lifts coronavirus travel curbs to help economy bounce back

Japan says economy 'almost stopped worsening', raising view for first time since 2018

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 19, 2020 01:23 PM
Consumer

Thailand aims to turn away from mass tourism and target the rich

[BANGKOK] Thailand's tourism-revival strategy is to target big spenders seeking privacy and social distancing in the...

Jun 19, 2020 01:14 PM
Energy & Commodities

Indonesia to build pipeline from Rokan block to Dumai refinery

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's state gas utility, Perusahan Gas Negara (PGN), said on Friday it will begin construction on a...

Jun 19, 2020 01:12 PM
Government & Economy

Japan's deflation gathers momentum as prices extend declines

[TOKYO] Japan's core consumer prices fell for a second straight month in May, reinforcing deflation expectations and...

Jun 19, 2020 01:10 PM
Transport

Air freight rates head back to earth as virus-driven boom cools

[SYDNEY] An air cargo boom driven by demand for protective gear against the coronavirus has peaked and rates, while...

Jun 19, 2020 12:37 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB expects slower Singapore office leasing momentum in Phase Two

CGS-CIMB said on Thursday it expects slower leasing momentum in the office rental sector due to a weaker...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.