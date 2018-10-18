Sept NODX trails forecasts; electronics expected to slow

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
GROWTH of Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) continued to push ahead in September, buoyed by favourable low base effects and an upswing in the volatile pharma sector.
But economists are not convinced that the export momentum can be sustained as the ongoing trade
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg