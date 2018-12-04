You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Service dog accompanies late president Bush on final farewell

Tue, Dec 04, 2018 - 6:44 AM

US-POLITICS-BUSH-DOG-205155.jpg
A US president is believed to have said the easiest way to find a friend in Washington was to get a dog. On Monday, George H.W. Bush's faithful service dog Sully made a final journey back to the US capital with the late president.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] A US president is believed to have said the easiest way to find a friend in Washington was to get a dog. On Monday, George H.W. Bush's faithful service dog Sully made a final journey back to the US capital with the late president.

Two days after Bush's death at age 94, family spokesman Jim McGrath posted a touching photograph Monday of the yellow Labrador retriever lying down in front of Bush's casket, with the accompanying phrase "Mission Complete" and the hashtag #Remembering41.

The two-year-old Sully has been at Bush's side since June, just weeks after the death of the president's wife Barbara, to whom he was married for 73 years.

Bush's son George W. Bush, the nation's 43rd president, posted the photograph on Instagram, with a message announcing Sully's transfer to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in suburban Maryland.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"As much as our family is going to miss this dog, we're comforted to know he'll bring the same joy to his new home, Walter Reed, that he brought to 41," the younger Bush wrote. His post has received a quarter million likes.

Sully is named after retired airline pilot Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger III, who gained fame when he landed a damaged passenger jet on New York's Hudson River in 2009.

Historians believe Harry S. Truman's folksy aphorism about friends in Washington and dogs is probably apocryphal - the 33rd US president didn't actually like dogs - but he would surely have fallen for Sully's charms.

The four-legged friend is already something of an online star. Sully's own Instagram account describes the dog as "a kinder, gentler labrador," a play on Bush's words in his 1988 acceptance speech, when he called for "a kinder and gentler nation."

The account - with 123,000 followers - has playfully chronicled Sully's time with Bush at Walker's Point, location of the family compound in Kennebunkport, Maine.

It features a photograph of Sully laying down in front of Bush and Bill Clinton, the man who defeated him in the 1992 presidential race. The two men struck up a close friendship.

Sully was provided to Bush by America's VetDogs, a group which pairs service and therapy dogs with people with physical limitations like blindness, or those who suffer from effects of post-traumatic stress disorder.

AFP

Government & Economy

Trump wants talks with Putin, Xi to end 'uncontrollable arms race'

As Federal Reserve says on track, narrowing yield curve could complicate debate

Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa: Green is the new Black

Ceasefire good news for Asia markets, EM currencies

Can US-China trade truce become a bigger bargain?

MAS unveils S$30m grant to bolster cybersecurity

Editor's Choice

BT_20181204_HHSEMB4_3633754.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up

BT_20181204_YOARA4_3633875.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

ARA Asset Mgt buys Hyatt Hotels portfolio in global blitz

Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Leadership departures compound Asia Fashion's many ills

Most Read

1 Former Midas chairman's bungalow fetches S$30.8m in mortgagee sale
2 STI's high yield haven offers balm to painful bear grip
3 Former Queenstown Cinema site up for sale by tender; expects to fetch above S$200m
4 ARA buys portfolio of 38 select-service Hyatt Hotels in maiden US foray
5 PropNex powers on with an eye on growth

Must Read

BT_20181204_HHSEMB4_3633754.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up

BT_20181204_YOARA4_3633875.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

ARA Asset Mgt buys Hyatt Hotels portfolio in global blitz

07180730.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Ceasefire good news for Asia markets, EM currencies

CHINA-US-TRADE-DISPUTE-040820.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Can US-China trade truce become a bigger bargain?

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening