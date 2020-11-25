You are here

Seven new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Wed, Nov 25, 2020 - 3:30 PM

There were no new community cases and none from worker's dormitories for the 15th day in a row.
[SINGAPORE] There were seven new coronavirus cases announced as of Wednesday noon, all of which were imported.

They were placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no new community cases and none from worker's dormitories for...

Government & Economy

