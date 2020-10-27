You are here

Seven new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one in the community

Tue, Oct 27, 2020 - 3:45 PM

There were seven new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,980.
[SINGAPORE] There were seven new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,980.

They included one community case, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday and none from worker's dormitories.

The remaining six new patients were imported and...

