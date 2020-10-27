Seven new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one in the community

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[SINGAPORE] There were seven new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,980.
They included one community case, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday and none from worker's dormitories.
The remaining six new patients were imported and...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes