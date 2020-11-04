You are here

Seven new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, none in the community

Wed, Nov 04, 2020 - 3:46 PM

[SINGAPORE] There were seven new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,036.

They included five imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health.

There were no new cases in the...

