Seven new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with six imported and one in the community

Thu, Nov 05, 2020 - 4:23 PM

AK_moh_0511.jpg
There were seven new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Thursday noon (Nov 5), taking Singapore's total to 58,043.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

[SINGAPORE] There were seven new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Thursday noon (Nov 5), taking Singapore's total to 58,043.

These included six imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There was also one...

