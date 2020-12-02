You are here

Home > Government & Economy > SFF x Switch 2020
PREMIUM
BT EXCLUSIVE: SFFXSWITCH 2020

2021 to bring more corporate distress

Fiscal support to continue into 2021, but comes with a tricky balancing act: to taper, target, and pivot
Wed, Dec 02, 2020 - 5:50 AM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

masAQ1I2092.jpg

Singapore

THERE is more corporate distress ahead next year as private markets will draw a clearer line between enterprises that will survive, and those who are due to downsize or disappear in the midst of a pandemic-fuelled crisis.

It is unclear if the bulk of such creative...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 2, 2020 10:36 AM
Banking & Finance

JD raises HK$27b in biggest Asia healthcare IPO

[HONG KONG] JD Health International raised HK$27 billion (S$4.66 billion) after pricing Asia's biggest healthcare...

Dec 2, 2020 10:32 AM
Technology

Xiaomi halts Hong Kong trading after record stock placement

[HONG KONG] China's No 2 smartphone maker Xiaomi has suspended trading of its Hong Kong shares after completing the...

Dec 2, 2020 10:21 AM
Government & Economy

Australia exits first recession in almost 30 years

[SYDNEY] Australia has exited its first recession in almost 30 years, after official figures released on Wednesday...

Dec 2, 2020 10:20 AM
Real Estate

Evergrande Property shares edge higher in Hong Kong debut

[HONG KONG] Shares of Evergrande Property Services have opened at HK$8.84 as the stock makes it debut on Wednesday...

Dec 2, 2020 10:09 AM
Technology

Samsung Electronics keeps chairmanship vacant in modest reshuffle

[SEOUL] Electronics giant Samsung Electronics announced a small reshuffle of senior executives on Wednesday without...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore Oct visitor arrivals up, but still at a minuscule 13,400

Vaccines key to re-igniting travel; Moderna vaccine could be in Singapore in December

Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon turns into a big run for charity

Companies' leverage risk worsens as earnings fall and debt rises

Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for