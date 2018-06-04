You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Shanghai city to cap industrial manufacturing during smog build-ups

Mon, Jun 04, 2018 - 5:10 PM

yq-shanghaipollution-04062019.jpg
Shanghai will curb output from industries like petrochemicals, steel, cement and shipbuilding on days of heavy pollution from this year, the government of China's biggest city said in an announcement on Monday.
PHOTO: AFP

[SHANGHAI] Shanghai will curb output from industries like petrochemicals, steel, cement and shipbuilding on days of heavy pollution from this year, the government of China's biggest city said in an announcement on Monday.

Amid China's wide-ranging campaign to slash pollution, the city administration said on its official Wechat social media account that it would emulate Beijing by imposing mandatory suspensions on key industries when the official air quality index exceeds a reading of 200, considered "heavily polluted".

It said high smog readings would also trigger restrictions on construction activities in the city, and it would also move to ban open-air barbecues, fireworks and the burning of crops.

China's war on pollution has mostly focused on heavy industrial northern regions, especially those near the capital Beijing, where hazardous smog has caused severe health risks and caused political embarrassment for the central government.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But environmental groups have expressed concern that the campaign to improve air quality in Beijing has forced industries to move south, bringing more smog to regions like Shanghai and the surrounding Yangtze river delta.

The Yangtze delta, which includes Shanghai, saw average concentrations of hazardous, breathable particles known as PM2.5 fall 4.3 percent to 44 micrograms per cubic metre in 2017, compared to 64 micrograms in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.

However, the region saw PM2.5 rise 20 per cent in January, as local industries raised production to compensate for output cuts in the north.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Investors can invest in Temasek's first retail bond to boost retirement income: Ho Ching

US urges China to come clean on Tiananmen anniversary

China opens Europe charm offensive as Trump stokes trade dispute

China opens Europe charm offensive as Trump stokes trade dispute

Brexit Britain wants to become a mecca for driverless vehicles

China launches tax evasion probe into film, TV industry

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_040618_2.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo says director watchlist not permanent

BT_20180604_JLGOJEK_3459142.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore VC Openspace hails ride with Go-Jek

BT_20180604_JLGREEN_3457530.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Emerging markets must navigate ESG trade-offs, says analyst

Most Read

1 The Grab effect
2 Two Serangoon condos garner healthy first-weekend sales
3 Hunt for Trump-Kim venue leads to old Singapore pirate hangout
4 Penny-stock crash case to proceed to trial
5 CapitaLand group CEO to retire on Dec 31
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGX_040618_2.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo says director watchlist not permanent

Jun 4, 2018
Technology

Grab partners Cargo to let riders buy snacks, beauty products during rides

Jun 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA's non-stop service to Los Angeles expected to launch 'quite soon'

Jun 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: OCBC Investment Research upgrades KSH to 'buy'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening