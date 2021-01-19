You are here

Shangri-La Dialogue to resume this year: Ng Eng Hen

Tue, Jan 19, 2021 - 12:03 AM

[SINGAPORE]- The annual Shangri-La Dialogue will resume this year, as more effective safety measures are in place and more people are vaccinated, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said in a Facebook post on Monday (Jan 18) evening.

The annual event was cancelled in 2020. The dialogue, which has taken place every year since 2002, was scheduled for June 5 to 7 last year, but was called off because of the Covid-19 pandemic. "The Shangri-La Dialogue will resume this year. As with previous years, the Sherpa meeting - a prelude to the main Shangri-La Dialogue where ministerial and senior defence officials meet to discuss relevant security issues - kicked off today," Dr Ng said.

Dr Ng added that at the Sherpa Meeting, more than 200 defence officials and non-governmental experts are meeting both physically and through video conferencing.

Participants include delegations from 26 countries and the European Union, some of whom are physically present at the Shangri-La Hotel on Monday and Tuesday.

Participants attending the Sherpa Meeting in person are required to undergo a pre-entry Antigen Rapid Test, to ensure they are Covid-19-free.

Simultaneously, stringent precautionary measures such as safe distancing, mask-wearing, temperature-taking and regular disinfection of common areas are enforced. Plexi-glass dividers have been placed in the conference and meal areas.

The Shangri-La Dialogue will be one of several high-profile meetings and conferences taking place in Singapore this year.

Another landmark event, the World Economic Forum (WEF), will be held from May 13 to 16 this year, with top political, business and academic leaders gathering to discuss global issues.

Covid-19 testing measures will be in place for such events. Participants attending the WEF will have to comply with strict public health requirements, Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan had said on Jan 5.

They will have to undergo pre-departure and on-arrival Covid-19 tests, and observe safe management measures.

