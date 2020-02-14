You are here

Shell sends some Singapore staff home after Covid-19 scare

Fri, Feb 14, 2020 - 3:22 PM

Shell said on Friday it had identified an employee at its main Singapore office who had been in contact with a coronavirus case and had advised other staff close to him to work from home.
PHOTO: AFP

The firm did not say how many staff it had impacted at its office in The Metropolis building.

"Shell can confirm that an employee who works at The Metropolis has been identified as having close contact with a Covid-19 case who tested positive this morning," a spokesperson for the firm said in an emailed statement.

"The colleagues he has been in close contact with have been advised to work from home with immediate effect until further notice," the spokesperson added.

REUTERS

