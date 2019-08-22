You are here

Shock in Denmark after Trump, spurned over Greenland, cancels visit

Thu, Aug 22, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Copenhagen

DANES expressed shock and disbelief on Wednesday over US President Donald Trump's cancellation of a state visit to Denmark after its prime minister rebuffed his interest in purchasing Greenland.

Mr Trump's proposal at first elicited incredulity and humour from politicians in Denmark, a Nato ally of the United States, with former premier Lars Lokke Rasmussen saying: "It must be an April Fool's Day joke."

But the mood turned to shock when Mr Trump called off the Sep 2-3 visit after Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called his idea of the US buying Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory, "absurd".

"Total chaos with @realDonaldTrump and cancellation of state visit to Denmark. It has gone from a big opportunity for strengthened dialogue between allies to a diplomatic crisis," former foreign minister Kristian Jensen, a member of the opposition Liberal Party, said on Twitter.

"Everyone should know Greenland is not for sale," Mr Jensen said of the world's largest island, which has considerable mineral wealth and a US military presence at the Thule Air Base under a US-Danish treaty dating to 1951.

Ms Frederiksen, who had been due to hold talks with Mr Trump in Copenhagen, was unavailable for comment as she was travelling after a visit to Greenland and Iceland earlier this week. She said earlier this week Greenland was "not for sale" and she hoped that Mr Trump's proposal was "not meant seriously".

"It is very, very shocking, when it is about a very close ally and a good friend," Soren Espersen, the foreign affairs spokesman for the hard right Danish People's Party, told Danish news agency Ritzau.

He described Mr Trump's cancellation as an offence to Queen Margrethe, Denmark's head of state, and that he did not expect another visit by the US president would happen.

Mr Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were formally invited to Denmark by Queen Margrethe in July. "It shows why we now more than ever should consider (fellow) European Union countries as our closest allies. The man is unpredictable," said Morten Ostergaard, leader of the Danish Social Liberal Party. "Reality surpasses imagination."

Mr Trump, whose "America First" policies have resulted in strained relations with the European Union over trade and other issues, said on Sunday that a US purchase of Greenland would be "a large real estate deal", though not an immediate priority. "Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time," Mr Trump tweeted on Tuesday. A White House spokesman subsequently confirmed that "the visit to Denmark is cancelled".

Greenland, which is gaining attention from world powers including China, Russia and the United States due to its strategic location and mineral resources, is self-governing but depends on Denmark for economic support. Aaja Chemnitz Larsen, a lawmaker from Greenland's opposition party Inuit Ataqatigiit party, said she was not surprised at the cancellation but it underlined the territory's importance. "The US is an interesting ally for Greenland, but we also wish for Greenland to remain in the union we have today," she said. REUTERS

